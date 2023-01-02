ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Pro golfer's Masters invitation was sent to a random person by mistake and fans had jokes

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwiUm_0k103IwI00

Every professional golfer’s dream is qualifying for the Masters and that dream really doesn’t become a reality until you receive your official invitation in the mail.

PGA Tour veteran Scott Stallings qualified for this year’s tournament and has been going crazy checking the mail for an invitation that hasn’t yet arrived.

Well, there’s a funny story behind the delay. The folks at Augusta National apparently sent the beautiful invitation to a random guy who is also named Scott Stallings. Imagine finding that in your mailbox one day!?

Scott Stallings the pro golfer found this out when he checked his DMs on Twitter. This is pretty incredible:

That’s amazing. And what a nice guy that other Scott Stallings is. I probably would have just shown up on tournament week with my clubs and tried my best to get in.

Twitter had reactions.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

