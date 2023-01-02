'Armed and dangerous' teen wanted for New Year's slaying

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- A 15-year-old Gloucester High School student is wanted for a fatal shooting that was reported at about 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Investigators identified the teenage suspect as Corbin Chase Winnington.

"While it is not this agency’s normal practice to release the name or likeness of a juvenile suspect, the danger to the community and the need to safely take Mr. Winnington into custody makes this release necessary," the Gloucester Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement posted to social media . "Winnington is currently at large and believed to be armed and dangerous."

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Corbin Chase Winnington

Deputies were called to the 7800 Block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

"When deputies arrived, they discovered a large gathering of people at a residence," the sheriff's office spokesperson wrote. "An adult male was found to be deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence, and a second adult male was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."

Investigators said they interviewed witnesses and identified Winnington as the shooting suspect.

"Winnington departed the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement," the statement continued. "Petitions and a detention order have been filed against Mr. Winnington charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony."

The sheriff's office added "additional charges" were forthcoming as the investigation continued.

In addition, the sheriff's office is using video recorded the night of the shooting to aid in their investigation and identify witnesses to the shooting.

"The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office has captured footage that shows multiple individuals recording events from the night of this incident on their phones," the sheriff's office posted Monday. "Law enforcement requests the community’s assistance in providing any additional video captured prior to or after this event. Parents of juveniles who attended the party the night of this incident should consider talking to their children and impressing upon them the importance of sharing this information, as it may help to shed additional light on the incident. Even if you or your child is reluctant to be identified as a potential witness, they may share their video anonymously."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime

Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887).

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

