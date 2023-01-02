Read full article on original website
New Dates Set for Two Branford Zoning Hearings
At the request of the applicants, two zoning public hearings of interest, both on the January 5 agenda, now have new dates set by Branford’s Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC). At its regular meeting of Thursday, Jan. 5, the PZC continued to Thursday, Jan. 19 a public hearing opened...
North Branford Begins New Year with Progress
North Branford is beginning the new year with progress on items covering several fronts in town. Among actions taken and reports received at the January 3 Town Council meeting, the council met North Branford’s new Town Planner on his first day on the job, received welcome updates on the high school and police department projects, and approved town buildings and sites which will now begin to receive an equal share of approximately $100,000 in annual energy cost savings generated by the newly online Citrine solar installation on Forest Road.
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
Guilford: A Year in Review 2022
Wildlife rehabilitator Eunice DeMond, who unsuccessfully appealed the town’s decision to force her to close her rescue center, sued the town in New Haven Superior Court, stating that the town did not act in good faith when it rendered its decision to close her facility. Three years after initial...
North Branford Public Schools Preschool Application Period to Open
The North Branford Board of Education (BOE) will be presenting a virtual informational session introducing the North Branford Public Schools Preschool Program and the Family Resource Center Preschool. In an effort to offer flexibility with challenging schedules and maximize attendance, this informational session will be offered via Zoom*. The session...
Growing and Trimmed Retail Marijuana Operation Proposed in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting a proposed marijuana retail store in October, Old Saybrook zoning officials now have two new applications for businesses to consider: a scaled-down version of the retail store they already rejected, and a marijuana growing business that isn’t currently allowed by town regulations. Fine...
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
What’s Up with Tweed: A Community Conversation
Save our Shoreline (SOS) hosts a Community Conversation with speakers from Save the Sound, Parents & Citizens of Greater New Haven, 10,000 Hawks, SOS, among others, about the extensive health, environmental and economic impacts that a bigger Tweed New Haven Airport will have on the Shoreline and its residents. A...
New Public Works Director Offers Insight into Department
When residents think of Public Works it’s most likely related to fixing pot holes and plowing snow, and while the Department certainly handles those tasks, there are numerous jobs and emergency duties performed by these town employees every day that go unnoticed. From downed trees to, mechanical repairs, to signage updating, Guilford’s Public Works is on call 24/7 to help solve residents’ complaints and concerns.
The Solution to Resolutions: Acceptance
During my years as a middle school art teacher, a new semester would begin after the new year. I always made it a point to scrub my classroom, reorganize shelves and closets, and put our fresh materials and supplies. While January is a new calendar year, it is the middle of the school year. It was important to me to give my second semester students a first day of school experience.
Branford, East Haven Collaborating to Offer Residents Energy Efficiency Programs
Joint Press Release, Towns of Branford and East Haven. Branford and East Haven are collaborating to increase the energy efficiency of homes. Electricity and heating are major drains on household budgets and are important contributors to climate change. Energy efficiency lowers utility bills, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and contributes to Connecticut’s energy goals.
Branford Land Trust Hosts Public Meeting about Todds Hill Wet Meadow Preserve
Please join the Branford Land Trust (BLT) for a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Town Firehouse at 45 North Main Street, for information about plans for the Todds Hill Wet Meadow Preserve. The BLT will be applying for funding to install a handicap accessible...
Gerald B. Purvis
Gerald B. “Gerry” Purvis, 66, of Old Saybrook, passed away at home on Dec. 17. He was the son of the late LTC Gerald W. Purvis and longtime Niantic resident Betty Wise Purvis. He was born July 18, 1956 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and grew up in Niantic, graduating from East Lyme High School in 1974.
Buy a Bag, Support Your Library
Henry Carter Hull Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Henry Carter Hull Library was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 215 E Main St, Clinton, CT.
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
Noreen Mary Kokoruda
Former State Representative and community leader Noreen Mary Kokoruda passed away on Dec. 21, in New Haven, after a long and courageous battle with thyroid cancer. She was 75 years old. Considered a consummate public servant, Kokoruda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was beloved by her family...
Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal
Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
Genevieve Rose Huta
Genevieve Rose Huta (née Viadella) born in Norwich, on Sept. 26, 1930, passed away on Christmas night, Dec. 25, at Ocean Meadows Memory Care in Clinton, at the age of 92. She went peacefully with family by her side and is on her way to meet her late husband, Peter Huta, in Heaven.
