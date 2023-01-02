North Branford is beginning the new year with progress on items covering several fronts in town. Among actions taken and reports received at the January 3 Town Council meeting, the council met North Branford’s new Town Planner on his first day on the job, received welcome updates on the high school and police department projects, and approved town buildings and sites which will now begin to receive an equal share of approximately $100,000 in annual energy cost savings generated by the newly online Citrine solar installation on Forest Road.

NORTH BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO