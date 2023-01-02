Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Family’s ‘embarrassing’ tradition for welcoming new boyfriend divides opinion: ‘I’d leave so fast’
A woman has gone viral online after she revealed her family’s unconventional way of meeting her new boyfriend.Dallas-based TikToker Taylor Hylton received more than six million views on the app when she showed her family’s amusing way of greeting new family members. The TikTok shows her family inside their house and lined up on either side of the front door.With their arms, they formed a human tunnel as they waited for Hylton and her boyfriend to walk through the front door. As they entered the foyer, Hylton’s family began cheering and screaming while she and her boyfriend walked through...
intheknow.com
Woman accuses stepsister of upstaging proposal: ‘I’m confused’
A woman is being accused of stealing the spotlight during her stepsister Rachel’s proposal. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. The woman got engaged in early December. However, Rachel’s boyfriend Matt planned to propose at a family party on New Year’s Eve. Everyone knew the woman had gotten engaged, and she wore her engagement ring to the party.
Optical illusions will make you do a double-take
From a creepy human shaped icicle to a woman who appears to have a dog's body, Bored Panda has rounded up images from around the world that aren't quite what they seem.
TikToker's Disappointment After Learning the Truth About Parmesan Cheese Is Too Real
A lot of people don't realize this.
Jenna Marbles' husband Julien Solomita says woman broke into home after two months of harassing them
Solomita, who tied the knot with the one-time YouTube star, 36, last month , took to Instagram Stories Monday with a statement about the course of events.
Comments / 0