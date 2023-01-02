A woman has gone viral online after she revealed her family’s unconventional way of meeting her new boyfriend.Dallas-based TikToker Taylor Hylton received more than six million views on the app when she showed her family’s amusing way of greeting new family members. The TikTok shows her family inside their house and lined up on either side of the front door.With their arms, they formed a human tunnel as they waited for Hylton and her boyfriend to walk through the front door. As they entered the foyer, Hylton’s family began cheering and screaming while she and her boyfriend walked through...

