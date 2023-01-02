ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KSLA

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. No other details were available. A news crew...
