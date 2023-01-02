ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

One person taken to hospital after Kent hazardous chemical leak

Paramedics transported one person to a local hospital and five others were evaluated on scene after a hazardous chemical release Wednesday, Jan. 4 at a warehouse in Kent. Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded at about 2:05 p.m. to Univar, 8201 S. 212th St., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. One person evaluated by paramedics was an employee from Univar and the other five were from a neighboring business.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site

EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified

A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
TUKWILA, WA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy