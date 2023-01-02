Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Officials investigate possible arson at Shoreline restaurant
kentreporter.com
One person taken to hospital after Kent hazardous chemical leak
Paramedics transported one person to a local hospital and five others were evaluated on scene after a hazardous chemical release Wednesday, Jan. 4 at a warehouse in Kent. Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded at about 2:05 p.m. to Univar, 8201 S. 212th St., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. One person evaluated by paramedics was an employee from Univar and the other five were from a neighboring business.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site
EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a...
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
SeaTac food bank loses more than $700,000 in donations in fire
Court docs: SoDo pipe bomb suspect well known to building staff
A man accused of placing a pipe bomb in a SoDo office building parking garage had a history of criminal convictions and three active warrants in King County when he was arrested Dec. 29, according to King County prosecutors. Authorities identified 38-year-old Osman Ibrahim as the man seen in surveillance...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
downtownbellevue.com
Two 15-Story Office Towers on 112th Ave NE Submitted for Design Review Approval
A Design Review Permit and Master Development Plan have been submitted to the City of Bellevue for a new office tower project. The proposed project, “Kanon Office Towers”, is located at 222 112th Avenue Northeast, 330 112th Avenue Northeast, 399 114th Avenue Northeast and 345 114th Avenue Northeast.
In wake of devastating flooding, South Park residents worried about water quality
It’s been nearly one week since fast-rising flood waters submerged homes in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. More than a dozen families were displaced and forced from their homes into hotels. For many, it’s still not safe to return. Electricity can’t be restored to all, so they’re stuck in...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car
Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
More than $1M worth of food wasted as fire destroys food distribution trailer in SeaTac
MyNorthwest
