Read full article on original website
s
3d ago
Martina was the reason I played tennis! As a young girl, I played soccer but needed another sport that didn't require an entire team so I could stay active. My dad introduced me to tennis, Martina, Chris Evert, the rest is history! xoxo
Reply
19
General's Daughter
3d ago
Gosh. Chris Evert has had Cancer, too!! She just finished Chemo in 2022. Sigh!!! Hope they both will be okay!! So sad!! 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Reply(1)
13
Kathy
3d ago
🙏🙏🙏🙏 just like I watched you over your career win, you'll be able to win these battles. 😊
Reply
16
Related
‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Boris Becker will be back on the box... but not at Wimbledon after prison release
However, the German, 55, will not be back on screen for the BBC at Wimbledon in July, as he is barred from the UK in line with the terms of his early deportation.
Martina Navratilova Reveals “Double Whammy” Cancer Diagnosis
Martina Navratilova is a tennis superstar. But to Bravo fans, she’s best known as Julia Lemigova’s wife and half of the first LGBTQ+ couple ever on Real Housewives of Miami. Martina and Julia are a power couple who like to do things their own way. Martina may not love the cameras or the noise that […] The post Martina Navratilova Reveals “Double Whammy” Cancer Diagnosis appeared first on Reality Tea.
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
Singer Celine Dion Cancels 2023 Concert Tours and is Reportedly Suffering From Rare Neurological Disease
Singer Celine Dion recently announces rare neurological health challenge --Photo byGetty Images. Celine Dion recently made a heartbreaking statement on her social media account concerning her recent health challenges. The singer took to her Instagram account to inform her adoring fans that she is suffering from a serious health challenge.
Model, 24, with Rare Skin Disease Bares Scars to Raise Awareness: 'I Choose to Show the Body I Was Given'
Lucy Beall is a model and advocate who brings awareness to the rare condition epidermolysis bullosa Lucy Beall was born with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects roughly 200 people in the U.S. each year and causes painful blisters at the slightest touch. Expected to die at infancy, Beall, now 24, defies all odds and serves as a passionate and outspoken advocate for herself and others with the condition. "I grew up knowing that my condition didn't just mean a more difficult life, but possibly a...
An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Tomas Evans had a lump under his collarbone that he thought was a fitness injury, but was actually a symptom of stage two cancer.
Teen stunned after ‘pulled muscle’ turns out to be rare blood cancer
An 18-year-old who thought his shoulder pain was caused by a pulled muscle was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.Tomas Evans, an electrical installation student from Wales, found a fist-sized lump under his collarbone two days after going to the gym.“I thought that lump was just a gym injury,” Evans said in an interview. “I went to the gym and two days later woke up with a big lump on my shoulder and it was causing me really bad pain.”Evans visited the doctor, thinking that he’d pulled a muscle badly, according to mother Rachael Tudor, writing on a GoFundMe page....
Marathon runner can ‘barely walk’ after being diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion
A super-fit marathon runner can now ‘barely walk’ after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, the same rare illness as Celine Dion.Last month the Canadian singerrevealed that she had been diagnosed with the one-in-a-million neurological disorder.Jon Kelf, 54, was a five-time marathon runner before he was diagnosed with the same incurable condition.The disease is a progressive disorder which causes the body and limbs to stiffen, often triggered by emotional stress or noise.Jon now struggles to even walk as his body randomly stiffens making it difficult to get about safely without injury.Jon, from Barton Broad in Norfolk, said: “When I was...
tennisuptodate.com
"This is a woman who takes on challenges with strength and resilience": Evert set to support Navratilova with cancer diagnosis like 'she did mine'
Chris Evert knows what Martina Navratilova is going through as she too battles cancer right now and she backed her to beat the disease as Navratilova backed her. Evert and Navratilova shared the court many years ago and they were rivals. Now they're on far friendlier terms and speak about each other with great respect and admiration. They're also going through the same thing as they are both battling cancer right now. Navratilova backed Evert when her diagnosis became public and now Evert has done the same:
Novak Djokovic urges Wimbledon to allow Russian players to return
Novak Djokovic has urged Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to return for this year’s grand slam.The Serb was critical of the decision from the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s decision to hand out a ban for players from Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.That move prompted a heavy fine and ranking points stripped, although no decision has been made public over the grand slam’s stance for the 2023 tournament.But Djokovic is convinced former world number one Daniil Medvedev and others must contend this year’s grass court slam.“Of course, absolutely,” Djokovic said ahead of the Australian Open...
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Jameela Jamil explains battle with condition which leaves her with 'elastic skin'
**Warning: Discussion of health condition EDS, mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts.**. Fans are flooding to social media in support of Jameela Jamil after she opened up about having Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. She explains her condition here:. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star is well recognised for her strong social...
Tyla
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 79