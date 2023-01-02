Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Golden Knights – 1/2/23
The Colorado Avalanche suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena. A good showing in the first and third periods was not enough, with a costly middle frame being the difference, a period where the Golden Knights scored two unanswered goals.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Back-to-Back Road Games
After having a nice stretch of home games in December, the Tampa Bay Lightning went on a three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year, starting with back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. They started out the first of the two games with a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday (Jan 3). However, they were not so fortunate on Wednesday (Jan 4) as they fell to the red-hot Wild 5-1.
The Hockey Writers
Is Bunting Bound to Be Oilers’ Next Big Buy From Maple Leafs?
According to insiders like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched base with Michael Bunting‘s camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point.” Up until this tweet, talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the player’s camp were quiet.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Ryan Merkley
Heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then-prospect Ryan Merkley was seen as a bit of a wild card. While he undoubtedly had first-round talent, some scouts were hesitant on the offensively gifted defenseman, as there were questions regarding his play away from the puck, as well as his accountability when it came to some of his flaws.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Carry December Success Into 2023
The Seattle Kraken had a somewhat disappointing December, compiling a 4-7-1 record in their 12 games. This comes after an incredibly successful November, which saw them go 10-1-1 and firmly place them in a playoff spot at the quarter-mark of the season. Despite the record discrepancy, several players stood out...
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?
Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
The Hockey Writers
Keys Behind Hurricanes’ Recently Snapped 17-Game Point Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes had their historic 17-game point streak and an 11-game winning streak come to a halt after facing the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Hurricanes, who hadn’t lost a game in regulation since Nov. 23, were bound to lose eventually. What’s frustrating is that this was a winnable game for the ‘Canes.
The Hockey Writers
3 San Jose Sharks Who Could Find New Homes in the New Year
The San Jose Sharks are certainly in a position where they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline. While there are obvious options for players who will be on the market, it’s almost impossible to rule anyone out as a potential trade chip. Fan favorites, star players, and everyone in between could be available for the right price as general manager (GM) Mike Grier looks to make an impact in his first trade deadline. He has already shown that he’s not afraid to make a deal, as demonstrated when he traded Brent Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Nylander & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the player news from an up-and-down game last night. After the solid team defense the Maple Leafs have been employing much of the season, Tuesday’s 6-5 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues was far from what fans have been seeing from this team.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Bottom-6 Continues to Struggle
The Pittsburgh Penguins did not have a very good end to 2022. The Penguins lost the last four games of the year, which included three division matchups with the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils. There are a few different reasons to explain Pittsburgh’s performance, but perhaps the most obvious one involves the bottom six. It seems like the team is still searching for those elusive perfect line combinations. Until they find the answer, it looks like January will be filled with more trial and error.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Options to Replace Jake DeBrusk on the First Line
The third period of the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 was a period that Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk will not soon forget. Fourteen months after his trade request became public, a lot has happened for the 14th overall pick of the 2015 Entry Draft. He got a new contract with Boston, rescinded his trade request last summer, and has been playing the best hockey of his career the last 11 months since being elevated to the top-six, mainly on the first line.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Lafreniere, Bear, Demko & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization is interested in Alexis Lafreniere. Additionally, the Canucks are expected to start talks with defenceman Ethan Bear about an extension. Also, head coach Bruce Boudreau provided an update on Thatcher Demko and Tanner Pearson’s return from their injuries.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Keys to Success in 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the new calendar year in an eerily similar situation to last season. A slow October, followed by a stellar November, and a good December is how they ended up with a 23-8-7 record as of Jan. 5, and it’s reminiscent of the 20-8-2 record they had on Jan. 5 one year ago. The main difference, of course, being that the 2021-22 Maple Leafs didn’t play any games between Dec. 14 and Jan. 1 because of a league-wide pause due to COVID-19. In fact, coming out of that pause, they weren’t even able to play in front of fans until February.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Loss to Canada
Team USA lost to Team Canada by a score of 6-2 in the 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals on Jan. 4, ending their campaign for a gold medal. Among the challenges in this game, Team USA faced struggles defensively, two overturned goals, and an incredible performance by the Canadian goaltender.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 1/5/23
With injuries to pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) veteran leaders Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, the St. Louis Blues are getting a potential preview over the next four-to-six weeks as to what the team may look like next season. In their first game sans O’Reilly and Tarasenko, the Blues pulled off a 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, improving their record to 18-17-3 (39 points).
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 4-0 Shutout Win Over Blue Jackets
Anton Forsberg and the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday, winning their fourth in the last five games. There were a lot of positive takeaways from this game, as the Senators dominated the Blue Jackets the entire evening, outside of the first 10 minutes. The Senators...
The Hockey Writers
3 Seattle Kraken New Year’s Resolutions
With a new year comes new goals. For the Seattle Kraken, if they want to sustain their success and make it into the playoffs in just their sophomore season, they need to take their New Year’s resolutions to heart. I’ve identified three aspects of their game that they need to improve upon, and will break them down in this article.
