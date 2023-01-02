Read full article on original website
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll
The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
Keys Behind Hurricanes’ Recently Snapped 17-Game Point Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes had their historic 17-game point streak and an 11-game winning streak come to a halt after facing the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The Hurricanes, who hadn’t lost a game in regulation since Nov. 23, were bound to lose eventually. What’s frustrating is that this was a winnable game for the ‘Canes.
3 Kraken Who Could Carry December Success Into 2023
The Seattle Kraken had a somewhat disappointing December, compiling a 4-7-1 record in their 12 games. This comes after an incredibly successful November, which saw them go 10-1-1 and firmly place them in a playoff spot at the quarter-mark of the season. Despite the record discrepancy, several players stood out...
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Matthews, Nylander & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the player news from an up-and-down game last night. After the solid team defense the Maple Leafs have been employing much of the season, Tuesday’s 6-5 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues was far from what fans have been seeing from this team.
5 Maple Leafs’ Prospects Flying Under the Radar
Compared to the other teams in the league the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect pool isn’t as strong considering where they are and the amount of first-round picks they have given up. However, general manager Kyle Dubas and his scouting team have been terrific at identifying players to take with the picks that they have.
Devils’ Hischier Remains Focused on Improving as Leader
Strong, humble, selfless, and highly motivated. These are just some of the qualities that a good team captain possesses. Scott Stevens, Al MacInnis, and Darryl Sittler are all considered to be some of hockey’s best leaders. In the past, they have all talked about the importance of leading by example when it came to being their team’s captain. Another captain who preaches that same philosophy is New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Ryan Merkley
Heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then-prospect Ryan Merkley was seen as a bit of a wild card. While he undoubtedly had first-round talent, some scouts were hesitant on the offensively gifted defenseman, as there were questions regarding his play away from the puck, as well as his accountability when it came to some of his flaws.
3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Back-to-Back Road Games
After having a nice stretch of home games in December, the Tampa Bay Lightning went on a three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year, starting with back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. They started out the first of the two games with a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday (Jan 3). However, they were not so fortunate on Wednesday (Jan 4) as they fell to the red-hot Wild 5-1.
Blue Jackets’ Brad Larsen Needs to Embrace Rebuild
The Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff has come under scrutiny for a majority of the season, and although the team couldn’t have been expected to be a playoff contender in hindsight; the criticism is deserved. Head coach Brad Larsen has been making some puzzling decisions that have not only set the team back for this season, which has already been lost but potentially have long-term repercussions.
Devils Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 1/4/23
The New Jersey Devils are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm. It is a nationally televised game, so the Devils will be expected to bring their A-game, especially with the rest of the Metropolitan Division closing in on their second-place spot. New Jersey is 23-11-3 with 49 points, while Detroit is 16-12-7 with 39 points, 23 behind the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins.
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
Bruins’ DeBrusk Having Career-Year
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that Jake DeBrusk wanted to be traded away from the Boston Bruins. Whether he would be traded at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, during the 2022 offseason or retained was anyone’s guess. Fast forward to the 2022-23 season and DeBrusk is having a career year and is thriving on a team he loves and in a city he considers home.
3 Canadiens Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
After an impressive start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tailspin and finished 2022 on the sourest of notes with a disastrous 1-8-1 record over the last 10 games. It’s a stretch reminiscent of last year when the team was far too easy to play against most nights and which has suddenly made them one of the frontrunners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.
Canadiens’ Player Development Changes Having a Big Impact
The Montreal Canadiens are in a new era with a complete changeover in their management team. With the hiring of executive vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, team owner Geoff Molson signaled to the fan base that he is taking the franchise into the 21st century.
