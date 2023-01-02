Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEAR
Police: Milton home where 31-year-old man found shot dead has history of complaints
MILTON, Fla. -- The investigation continues Thursday night into a homicide earlier this week in Milton. 31-year-old Johnny Davis was found dead in a utility room behind a home on Sellers Drive on New Year's Day. It's believed he died early that morning or late New Year's Eve. Milton Police...
Deputies find blood at Fort Walton Beach ‘shots fired’ scene but no victim
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call in Fort Walton Beach early Wednesday morning. It happened at a townhome at 229 Troy Street before 8 am. OCSO said in a press release deputies found blood at the scene but no victim was around. Checking with nearby […]
WEAR
Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
WEAR
22-year-old charged for New Year's Eve mass shooting in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. -- A 22-year-old man is charged for the deadly mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year's Eve. Police identified Thomas Thomas as the subject involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. He is charged with murder, assault first degree, shooting into an occupied building, and shooting into an unoccupied building.
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple drive-by shootings
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Deputies said the two shootings on Nicholsville Rd. happend on Dec. 23. The two shootings in the area of Pollard Road happened on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. Deputies said residences and houses were struck in both areas. “Each of these shootings occurred during night and early morning hours,” reads the release. […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa Sheriff’s Investigators’ dedication leads to arrest in 2002 Homicide Case of 2-year-old child
Back in September 2022, 37-year-old Mary Liza was arrested in California on an OCSO homicide warrant for the 2002 murder of two-year-old Marselina Liza. The case was reopened after investigators decided to take a fresh look at the case and noticed something new. Captain David Allen said, “Why don’t we...
ECSO searching for vehicle involved in double shooting near Gulf Beach Hwy.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700th block of Colbert Avenue, about a block away from Gulf Beach Hwy., in reference to a shooting. Yesterday, ECSO told WKRG News 5 three victims were shot. ECSO today said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located […]
WEAR
Deputies seek info in several Baldwin County shootings in 5-day span
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings from Dec. 23-27. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or the dispatch center at 251-937-0202. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on Dec. 23. The...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with aggravated assault after shots fired on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, Wednesday night after Escambia County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Mobile Highway. Lee Wilkerson, 38, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of meth, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
ECSO searching for suspect connected to several armed robberies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who is wanted in connection to several armed robberies. ECSO said the armed robberies have been of convenience stores, which occurred throughout the county between Nov. 10, 2022, and Jan. 2. ECSO said the individual has been dressed in dark […]
Details: Mother charged with 2-year-old daughter’s 2002 death
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A new medical examination of a 2002 cold case revealed that 2-year-old Marselina Liza died of shaken baby syndrome. Marselinas mother Mary-Jean Liza, 37, was taken into custody in California in Sept. 2022 for her death 20 years ago. Marselina died Dec. 31, 2002, for what original examiners determined to be […]
Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
WEAR
Man wanted for breaking into Escambia County ice cream company facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a suspect broke into an ice cream company facility in Escambia County and stole a gun, cash and other items. The incident happened Saturday morning at Damian's Enterprises located in the 5100-block of Sycamore Drive. The sheriff's office states that in addition to the...
Man allegedly locks residents inside apartment, threatens to kill everyone: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man who they allege locked multiple people inside an apartment and threatened to kill them all. According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway, for a domestic dispute at about 8:20 Tuesday […]
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WEAR
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
WEAR
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
