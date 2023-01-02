ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WEAR

Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
WEAR

22-year-old charged for New Year's Eve mass shooting in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. -- A 22-year-old man is charged for the deadly mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year's Eve. Police identified Thomas Thomas as the subject involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. He is charged with murder, assault first degree, shooting into an occupied building, and shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies seek info in several Baldwin County shootings in 5-day span

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings from Dec. 23-27. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or the dispatch center at 251-937-0202. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on Dec. 23. The...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
MOBILE, AL

