Marshall County, AL

Separate Marshall County crashes claim lives of two teens

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
The new year is off to a tragic start in Marshall County with separate car crashes claiming the lives of two teenagers.

A 17-year-old from Crossville died after the 2020 Dodge Charger the teen was driving collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Julian Garcia, 28, of Guntersville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division. Both vehicles left the roadway, struck a ditch and caught fire. The teen — who has not been identified because of age — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Alabama Highway 168 near the 15-mile marker, about five miles east of Boaz.

Responding agencies included the Boaz police and fire departments, the Beulah and Alder Springs fire departments, Marshall Health Systems, the DeKalb and Marshall county sheriff's offices and Marshall County 911.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to a crash in the 300 block of South Hambrick Street in Albertville that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page early Monday. The teen's identity had not been released.

Albertville Police continue to investigate. Responding agencies included Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers Emergency Medical Services, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, MUB Utilities, and Marshall County 911.

Gadsden, AL
