Massachusetts State

WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

See The Most Wish-Listed Rentals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Travel is usually one of the biggest resolutions people make in the new year. Getting out and exploring new horizons might even be the goal you set for yourself in 2023. Rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO probably see a big uptick in bookings right after a new year begins and even more people are likely adding certain rental properties to their travel wishlists.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town

I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts

Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
