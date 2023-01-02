Read full article on original website
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
See The Most Wish-Listed Rentals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Travel is usually one of the biggest resolutions people make in the new year. Getting out and exploring new horizons might even be the goal you set for yourself in 2023. Rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO probably see a big uptick in bookings right after a new year begins and even more people are likely adding certain rental properties to their travel wishlists.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
3 $1M scratch tickets sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON — There have been three scratch tickets with a winning prize of $1 million sold in Massachusetts in recent days. Someone purchased a “100X The Money” ticket at a Speedway in Marshfield on Wednesday, Lottery officials said. The winner will receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
WCVB
Missing Massachusetts woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on New Year's Day, friends say
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends say a Massachusetts woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on Sunday but never arrived and now police are asking for help with the investigation into her disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her Cohasset home shortly after midnight on New Year's...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
You Cannot Legally Own More Than 3 Dogs In This Massachusetts Town
I'm not much of a cat guy. I'm not much of a dog guy either, but I certainly understand why people love dogs and want to own a lot of them. I did fall in love once though. She was a Hurricane Katrina rescued pit bull who lived with us for many years when I first moved here. As far as owning another dog right now, it's just not for me.
westernmassnews.com
History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Feast Your Way Through Massachusetts: 7 Mouth watering Street Foods to Try
Massachusetts is known for its diverse and delicious street food scene, offering a wide range of options for every taste. Here are seven delicious street foods you can find in Massachusetts:
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
Are White Christmases in Massachusetts a Thing of the Past?
Here it is, raining in Southeastern Massachusetts on Jan. 3. Bing Crosby dreamed of a white Christmas — and if he celebrated the holiday the traditional Christian way, ending with Epiphany on Jan. 6, perhaps he had a better chance of seeing it. Most Massachusetts residents know January typically...
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
