A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Similarities and differences of Jan. 6th riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event. Demand for properties is increasing, but the supply isn’t quite there, and that’s partially due to mortgage rates. Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program. Running...
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is celebrating a big lottery win. Carl Mac Phee of Shallotte recently tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mac Phee bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak...
‘What’s Happening’ on the first weekend of 2023 in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are just a few days into 2023. Hopefully, everyone is keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Now, if one of them involves having fun this year, there’s certainly no shortage of it happening this weekend. Guided Tours at Fort Fisher: Saturday,...
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
New mocktail business comes to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help. Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks. Whether you are staying...
Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15. Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
Crews respond to ammonia incident at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Bladen County have told WECT that fire personnel responded to the Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel following an ammonia-related incident that occurred at the facility. As of this time, there is no word from authorities on the extent of this situation. This is...
Patients and health workers evacuated from Wilmington Health complex following incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients inside a Wilmington medical complex were rushed out after a man allegedly attacked a delivery driver, then went inside the building. Susan Kaczynski was in an examining room for a routine dermatology appointment, waiting for the doctor Wednesday afternoon. “And all of a sudden...
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
