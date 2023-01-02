ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson

Similarities and differences of Jan. 6th riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event. Demand for properties is increasing, but the supply isn’t quite there, and that’s partially due to mortgage rates. Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program. Running...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is celebrating a big lottery win. Carl Mac Phee of Shallotte recently tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mac Phee bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak...
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New mocktail business comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help. Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks. Whether you are staying...
WECT

Wilmington Convention Center to host 50th annual Be The Best Baseball and Softball Convention

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 500 people are expected to participate in the 50th annual Be The Best Baseball And Softball Convention when it runs at the Wilmington Convention Center from Jan. 13-15. Founded in 1972, the event began as a clinic for baseball and softball coaches to gather for learning and socializing with professionals in the games. According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, it’s the longest-running baseball and softball clinic in the U.S., and this is the first time it will have been hosted in Wilmington.
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WITN

Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WECT

Crews respond to ammonia incident at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Bladen County have told WECT that fire personnel responded to the Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel following an ammonia-related incident that occurred at the facility. As of this time, there is no word from authorities on the extent of this situation. This is...
newbernnow.com

Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
