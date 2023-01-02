ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

ROBERT SAMORAJ
3d ago

well the government has an explanation for everything..... it says in God's word that in the end days there will be many signs that will be in Skies. the government says it's because of climate change. I think not. have you not seen and heard about different cloud formations that is never been reported until recently there's a reason for that it's a sign showing those who believe that we are in the last days. if your life is not in line with God's word I suggest you do it.... otherwise you will suffer the Wrath that may come upon you because of your disobedience.

Reply(3)
3
Related
fox35orlando.com

Cold front arrives bringing beautiful weekend weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees. No weather concerns today! Gorgeous, sun filled skies all day with comfy temps. Northerly breezes will be a bit more prominent closer to the coastal locations. Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the 70s and lows climbing a bit into the low-mid 50s.
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 4, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler temperatures will follow.
ORLANDO, FL
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
ALACHUA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy