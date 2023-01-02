ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX49l_0k100KoN00

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades.

Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

In a statement, Brockton police said, “Sean will be remembered for his courageous honesty and dearly missed for his light. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside and support the Besarick family through this difficult time.”

Calling hours for Besarick will be held Tuesday at Russell & Pica Funeral Home in West Bridgewater from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held Wednesday at St. Ann’s Church at 11 a.m.

The community of Stoughton is also mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Victor Fortes
3d ago

my deepest condolences to his family at home & work .Thank you for your service my thoughts and my prayers will be whit all of youR.I.P SEAN BESARICK

Reply
5
Christopher Tingus
3d ago

"From the Blessings bestowed upon us in Life to your graciousness of Light for eternity."Christopher Tingus, 2022Sharon, Massachusetts 

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams find belongings of missing man near Salem beach

SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams find belongings of a missing Maine man near a Salem beach who was last seen in Peabody, Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
SALEM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City cop accused of faking shifts, ex-Fitchburg State officer get certifications suspended

A Worcester police officer accused of receiving reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not work, and a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among 15 Massachusetts officers whose certifications were suspended by a new state commission. Worcester Officer Colby Turner and Ernest Fontaine, a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among the law enforcement officers targeted by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. ...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

State Commission Suspends Worcester Police Officer

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission announced the suspension of 15 law enforcement officers on Tuesday. The suspensions include Worcester Police officer Colby Turner, who was arrested in August on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor of submitting false claims for reimbursement. Turner allegedly requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he didn't work.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy