Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week.

The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place this Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at 831 Hilliard Rome Road.

Columbus, which is set to receive 15 new Bojangles restaurants over the next seven years, is one of several markets that franchise owner Jeff Rigsby is launching new restaurants in. Other markets include cities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Currently, the closest Bojangles to Columbus is located in Louisville, Kentucky.

