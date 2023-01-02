Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Who will the Houston Texans head coach be next season?
Houston is reportedly considering some significant changes for 2023.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not Securing No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
News anchor and TikTok star Caroline Collins makes Houston debut
The Pennsylvania native will be anchoring evening newscasts on Fox 26 Houston.
NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
Cardinals Announce Decision On Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins' 2022 season is over. On Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that his star wide receiver won't play in their final game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins missed last Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. David...
Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Addresses Eric Gordon's Public Displeasure: 'We Are All Frustrated'
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was not thrilled with Eric Gordon's public displeasure but understood his frustration with the current state of the team.
Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event
“I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and survived," said Palazzo while holding the officiating jersey he was wearing on September 28, 2012.
It’s OK to care about a football game again, Damar Hamlin let us know that
The NFL world was put on hold after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest last Monday night in Cincinnati. Now, though, with the Bills’ safety on a path to recovery it feels acceptable to get back to caring about NFL wins and losses once again.
How Rockets rookie Jabari Smith is making strides inside the arc
Houston's latest lottery addition is showing he's more than just a pick-and-pop threat.
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
There have been several reports regarding potential trade discussions between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, which makes too much sense.
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship
College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.
