Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season

We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals

“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he)  loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
Cardinals Announce Decision On Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins' 2022 season is over. On Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that his star wide receiver won't play in their final game against the San Francisco 49ers. Hopkins missed last Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. David...
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National Championship

College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

