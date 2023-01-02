Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Bond for Joey Watkins set at $75,000
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–12:28 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Floyd County man who was recently granted a new trial in connection with a murder that occurred nearly 23 years ago. Joey Watkins was back in Floyd Superior Court Tuesday for the bond hearing. Watkins was...
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, January 4th
Crystal McQueen, 34 of Collinsville – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA;. Todd Stone, age 40 of Cedar Bluff – Bondsman off Bond;. Barbara Horne. age 69 of Centre – Receiving Stolen Property. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, January 5, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, January 5, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, January 5, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WDEF
Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
wrganews.com
Broadband grants announced for Floyd, Gordon and Bartow Counties
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023–12:43 p.m. Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow are three of 29 Georgia Counties that will benefit from a portion of $234 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
wrganews.com
Floyd BoE meets with legislative delegation
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–10:24 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Education sat down with members of the local legislative delegation on Wednesday to discuss issues ranging from funding and teacher retention to the college and career academy and a proposed pay raise for school board members. The last raise...
wrganews.com
Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension
A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver Issues Year End Report
I would like to take this opportunity to extend our best wishes for a wonderful and safe New Year from all of us at Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to helping make 2023 an excellent year for our community. Here a few year-end-totals from all of the...
Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours
...and this is not the first time.
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
wrganews.com
Lindale man charged with aggravated assault
A Lindale man was arrested at his Lakeview Drive home on New Year’s Eve after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman’s head. Jared Thomas Michael Sanders also threatened to kill the victim and her son. He then left the scene, taking the victim’s handgun and iPhone...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
wrganews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Adairsville
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–4:52 p.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Adairsville The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 2, 2023. One man was shot and injured. No deputies were injured during the incident.
Cherokee couple charged after kicking 85-year-old mother out days before Christmas, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County couple is facing elder abuse charges after they allegedly threatened and kicked an 85-year-old woman out of their home. According to police reports, Lila Harris was living with her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Michael Schmeck, on Arbor Hill Road in Cherokee County.
