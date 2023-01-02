ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 4

Related
wrganews.com

Bond for Joey Watkins set at $75,000

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–12:28 p.m. Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Floyd County man who was recently granted a new trial in connection with a murder that occurred nearly 23 years ago. Joey Watkins was back in Floyd Superior Court Tuesday for the bond hearing. Watkins was...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, January 4th

Crystal McQueen, 34 of Collinsville – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA;. Todd Stone, age 40 of Cedar Bluff – Bondsman off Bond;. Barbara Horne. age 69 of Centre – Receiving Stolen Property. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
DALTON, GA
wrganews.com

Broadband grants announced for Floyd, Gordon and Bartow Counties

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023–12:43 p.m. Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow are three of 29 Georgia Counties that will benefit from a portion of $234 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd BoE meets with legislative delegation

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023–10:24 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Education sat down with members of the local legislative delegation on Wednesday to discuss issues ranging from funding and teacher retention to the college and career academy and a proposed pay raise for school board members. The last raise...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension

A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
ROME, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
JASPER, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Lindale man charged with aggravated assault

A Lindale man was arrested at his Lakeview Drive home on New Year’s Eve after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman’s head. Jared Thomas Michael Sanders also threatened to kill the victim and her son. He then left the scene, taking the victim’s handgun and iPhone...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Officer-involved shooting in Adairsville

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–4:52 p.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Adairsville The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 2, 2023. One man was shot and injured. No deputies were injured during the incident.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy