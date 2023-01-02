Read full article on original website
Netflix Sets Date For Live Chris Rock Special
Netflix is diving deeper into the world of live comedy. On March 4, the streaming service will air a live comedy special featuring Chris Rock performing in Baltimore, Maryland. The special event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, will be available for subscribers at 10 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. EST. Rock...
50 Cent Aims To Deliver New Music In 2023
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the hardest working men in all of film and television. Currently, he has his hands on a number of Power spin-off series, BMF, Hip-Hop Homicides, a Den of Thieves sequel and several other projects. Not to be forgotten, the G-Unit Foundation has been active in the greater Houston, Texas area throughout the holiday. Despite all that he has going on, Jackson is ready to get back to the thing that made him famous — music.
Avelino Connects With Hit-Boy For ‘2 Certified’
Avelino has capped off the previous year and kickstarted the new year with a major collaboration. The U.K. rapper has teamed up with super producer Hit-Boy to deliver a new track called “2 Certified.” However, this track doesn’t feature Hit-Boy production. Instead, it brings out the California hitmaker to deliver a few verses as the duo goes back and forth over the lively production.
‘Creed III’ Runtime Set At Just Under Three Hours
Three months stand in between fight fans and the release of Creed III. As the release date nears, Michael B. Jordan and MGM continue to share more news regarding the film. This week, the team behind the boxing saga indicated that the franchise’s third installment will be two hours and 43 minutes. By doing so, it will be the longest film in the growing Rocky spinoff.
