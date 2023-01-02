ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Dreksler
3d ago

Way to go. Nice job. It's a shame that so many people have to die because of Vladimir Putin.

Spike Stamm
3d ago

That's great news keep pushing them you will make or break Russia

seadogpirate
3d ago

ukraine ring in their new year and out with a bang.

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
RadarOnline

Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack

The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders. According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov. As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’

Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
msn.com

Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Friday that Russia lost a radar station and ammunition warehouses in a Ukrainian strike. Shtupun said during an updated operational briefing posted on Facebook that a hospital in Ukraine's Luhansk region was "full of...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...

