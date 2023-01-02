Read full article on original website
Richard Dreksler
3d ago
Way to go. Nice job. It's a shame that so many people have to die because of Vladimir Putin.
Reply
20
Spike Stamm
3d ago
That's great news keep pushing them you will make or break Russia
Reply
9
seadogpirate
3d ago
ukraine ring in their new year and out with a bang.
Reply
10
Related
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack
The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders. According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov. As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces...
Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says
British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Before-and-after photos show how Russia is stripping Ukrainian life out of one of the only major cities it has captured
A video posted to Telegram on Friday shows the Russian army destroying a theater central to Mariupol.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
Putin's troops 'using piles of their dead comrades to shield them from Ukrainian bullets'
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said he witnessed the shocking scenes during a visit to Bakhmut in Donetsk in late December.
Russia's Wagner Group officers hide in cover and watch with drones as 'expendable' troops are sent to die in Ukraine, UK intel says
The update said the Wagner Group private militia keeps its experience leaders far from danger while letting poorly-trained conscripts get slaughtered.
Photos Reveal Unearthed 'Surprises' Left Behind By Retreating Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned his troops of potential traps set by Russians retreating from Kherson.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
msn.com
Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine
Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Friday that Russia lost a radar station and ammunition warehouses in a Ukrainian strike. Shtupun said during an updated operational briefing posted on Facebook that a hospital in Ukraine's Luhansk region was "full of...
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
A war reporter decorated by Putin says the Kremlin's story that cellphones are why a lot of Russian troops died in a Ukrainian strike is 'not very convincing'
A top Ukrainian military official said the Russians were "putting the blame on each other" after a recent HIMARS strike killed scores of troops.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.
Ukrainian forces used Russian soldiers' 'panicked' cell phone calls to pinpoint their locations and pick them off, report says
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops used "ordinary phones" that allowed them to track where the "enemy" was and strike entire units.
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
Comments / 14