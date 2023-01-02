ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

Free hands-only CPR training kiosks available at 3 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI — The American Heart Association wants to remind residents that there are free CPR training kiosks available at three locations around Greater Cincinnati. The kiosks provide free hands-only training, and it takes about five minutes to complete. Each kiosk features a touch screen with a video program that...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington tweaks police application requirements in quest for more recruits

The Covington Board of Commissioners has recently amended application requirements for its police officers. Changes are intended to open the opportunity to more individuals by removing stipulations, the board announced, with the intention to expand the number of eligible candidates. Previously, applicants must have held prior positions at other police...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm

FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning. At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials. Authorities determined the campus was all clear and...
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
linknky.com

Suspects sentenced to combined 44 years for armed drug trafficking

Two Northern Kentucky men have been sentenced to a combined 44 years in federal prison for drug trafficking following an incident at a Dayton Circle K store. Anthony Michaelis, 34, of Covington, and Blake Barnes, 23, of Alexandria, were sentenced to 21 and a half years and five years in federal prison, respectively, on Jan. 3 by U.S. District Judge David Bunning.
DAYTON, KY
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

Loveland Schools facing cuts in the New Year

LOVELAND, OH (January 3, 2023) – Winter break and the holiday season is fast-fading into the rearview mirror as Loveland City School District (LCSD) welcomes students back with bleak budget news. The most recent Loveland Schools Newsletter featured a message from Superintendent Mike Broadwater focused on the funding issues...
LOVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
CINCINNATI, OH

