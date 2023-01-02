Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Free hands-only CPR training kiosks available at 3 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI — The American Heart Association wants to remind residents that there are free CPR training kiosks available at three locations around Greater Cincinnati. The kiosks provide free hands-only training, and it takes about five minutes to complete. Each kiosk features a touch screen with a video program that...
linknky.com
Covington tweaks police application requirements in quest for more recruits
The Covington Board of Commissioners has recently amended application requirements for its police officers. Changes are intended to open the opportunity to more individuals by removing stipulations, the board announced, with the intention to expand the number of eligible candidates. Previously, applicants must have held prior positions at other police...
Former chief deputy sues Sheriff McGuffey alleging she fired him in retaliation
A former Hamilton County chief deputy is suing Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey for allegedly firing him in retaliation for his past criticism of her.
Fox 19
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
Fox 19
Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm
FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning. At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials. Authorities determined the campus was all clear and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
linknky.com
Suspects sentenced to combined 44 years for armed drug trafficking
Two Northern Kentucky men have been sentenced to a combined 44 years in federal prison for drug trafficking following an incident at a Dayton Circle K store. Anthony Michaelis, 34, of Covington, and Blake Barnes, 23, of Alexandria, were sentenced to 21 and a half years and five years in federal prison, respectively, on Jan. 3 by U.S. District Judge David Bunning.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $940 Million
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rose to $940 million after no tickets were sold, matching all six numbers on Tuesday (January 3rd). 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and 18 were drawn Tuesday. Tuesday’s jackpot was $785...
South Lebanon temporarily closing road for installation
A portion of a Warren County road will temporarily close for a water system to be installed.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
lovelandbeacon.com
Loveland Schools facing cuts in the New Year
LOVELAND, OH (January 3, 2023) – Winter break and the holiday season is fast-fading into the rearview mirror as Loveland City School District (LCSD) welcomes students back with bleak budget news. The most recent Loveland Schools Newsletter featured a message from Superintendent Mike Broadwater focused on the funding issues...
cleveland19.com
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
Alicia Reece Becomes Hamilton County Commission President for 2023
“The transformation of this commission to what you see here today is historic," said commissioner Denise Driehaus.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The Police are looking into a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the...
