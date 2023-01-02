ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

State Senator charged for public intoxication on New Year's Weekend

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
 3 days ago

A state senator is charged with public intoxication over the holiday weekend. State Senator Tom Davis released a statement Sunday after being ticketed earlier in the morning for public intoxication by the Lexington Police Department.

In the statement, Davis admitted that after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Davis recognized he should not be driving. He pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot and sat in it for over an hour. At this point, he was approached by an LPD officer who ticketed him for public intoxication.

In a statement the District 46 GOP Senator , who represents Beaufort and Jasper Counties, said he was ashamed and embarrassed by what happened and apologized to his family and constituents.

The statement says, Senator Davis cooperated immediately, fully, and completely with the officer. He was not charged with driving under the influence.

