WDIO-TV
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened to knock out power and flood roadways. California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm moves through tonight
Our first storm of the New Year looks to bring some heavy snow, gusty winds, and terrible road conditions. It won’t be horrible all over but it will be bad from the Twin Ports-south. Road conditions will likely have blowing and drifting snow through much of east central Minnesota and all of Wisconsin. Heavy snow to go along with winds that could blow as high as 40 mph, will make the Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute difficult.
WDIO-TV
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s return to...
WDIO-TV
Gone Ice Fishin’ January 5th
With ice fishing season underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s new weekly segment Gone Ice Fishin’ has launched. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for Eric and Keagen, Sean Saddler, and Kyle Johnson. If you would like to submit a photo of...
WDIO-TV
Authorities: Man killed in crash with train
St. Louis County said that a 56-year-old man was killed in a crash with a train. Emergency responders rushed to the scene around 10am on Thursday. This was at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. The sheriff’s office said it appears the man had...
WDIO-TV
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position. Beard had five...
WDIO-TV
Full Written Speech: Gov. Tony Evers’ second inaugural speech
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers was sworn in for a second term as 46th Governor of Wisconsin. Gov. Evers highlighted many agenda issues, including legalizing marijuana and abortions, and expanding Medicaid coverage. Here is Gov. Evers full address:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin!. Honorable Supreme Court Justices, Tribal Nation leaders, constitutional officers,...
