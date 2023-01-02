Our first storm of the New Year looks to bring some heavy snow, gusty winds, and terrible road conditions. It won’t be horrible all over but it will be bad from the Twin Ports-south. Road conditions will likely have blowing and drifting snow through much of east central Minnesota and all of Wisconsin. Heavy snow to go along with winds that could blow as high as 40 mph, will make the Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute difficult.

