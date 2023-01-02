Read full article on original website
Ron Melancon
3d ago
Don’t worry the grocery stores will increase prices especially on eggs to make up the savings on our grocery taxes
Reply(9)
14
Sugar Taint
3d ago
God is perfect, man is not. man makes liquor, God makes pot. 30 years green and sober here. life is most excellent.
Reply(6)
18
onlyhardycan
3d ago
marijuana should not be legalized in the District of Columbia nor should it be legalized in Maryland, In my opinion Md and DC have a serious problem with the homeless population, infrastructure issues drug related crimes and mental illness issues, Mayor Bowser Office should be more concerned with them issues than letting lazy people get high.
Reply(15)
10
Related
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia
The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin travels to Salem to speak on proposed tax relief for Virginians
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Glenn Younkin traveled to Salem to speak on his proposed tax relief plan for Virginians. Gov. Youngkin spoke at Carter Machinery at noon. He highlighted his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget last...
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
wcyb.com
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour, and Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D-plus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago. Efforts to restore the nation’s largest estuary are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution, the Chesapeake...
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
WJLA
New chair of DC Council's public safety committee on gun violence, crime, & the year ahead
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amid a violent start to the new year, 7News is talking to the new chairwoman of the D.C. Council's committee on the judiciary and public safety, Councilmember Brooke Pinto. "It is so heartbreaking to see the lives that continue to be lost and taken from us,...
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
WJLA
Fairfax community reacts to Younkin’s request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
SNAP benefits extended for Virginians through January
SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended in January, providing assistance for residents in need.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 51