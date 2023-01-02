ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023

Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
MIAMI, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
Lodging

CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Operate Pier Sixty-Six Resort

DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality has been selected to operate the Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is currently being reimagined by Tavistock Development Company, and Dim Cos has been hired as managing director for the property, which is slated to re-open the resort and debut the residences in 2024.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16.9 Million, This Miami Beach Villa Privatized by Lush Gardens That Perfect for The Party Outside

2901 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 2901 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is named La Joya with 300 foot of water in most vibrant neighborhood on Miami Beach, features include dramatic master + sitting rm. 13ft ceilings, wall of glass, + 3 terraces. 4 beds up 1 down+ office/library. 1 bd, 1 and a half bath guest villa with private patio, 2 car garage, private gated entry court. This Home in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2901 Flamingo Drive, please contact Jeri Jenkins (Phone: 305-534-4949) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy