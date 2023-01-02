Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Best Places for People Watching in Miami Beach
MIAMI, FL - If you're looking for places to people-watch in Miami Beach, look no further. The city is known for its warm weather and lush tropical vegetation. With beaches and vibrant nightlife, Miami is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miramar
Miramar might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miramar.
Miami makes Forbes' Top 10 "List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023"
The city of Miami has been named to Forbes' Top 10 List of Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023.
Investigation into BASE jumpers that flew into the Miami Circle on New Year’s eve is ongoing
A viral video captures BASE jumpers performing a dangerous stunt toward Miami Circle. A video taken by a bystander reveals a daring stunt that took place on New Year's Eve in Miami, but its purpose was still unknown as of Monday. Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth (BASE) jumping is a...
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023
Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
Massive delays as travelers report Miami airport’s system is down after Southwest holiday chaos
MASSIVE travel delays have been reported out of Florida after the FAA confirmed an air traffic control issue in Miami. Travel issues and cancellations continue to plague Americans even as the holiday season winds down. A ground stop on all Florida airports had been ordered by the FAA but has...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Operate Pier Sixty-Six Resort
DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality has been selected to operate the Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is currently being reimagined by Tavistock Development Company, and Dim Cos has been hired as managing director for the property, which is slated to re-open the resort and debut the residences in 2024.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
Asking for $16.9 Million, This Miami Beach Villa Privatized by Lush Gardens That Perfect for The Party Outside
2901 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 2901 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is named La Joya with 300 foot of water in most vibrant neighborhood on Miami Beach, features include dramatic master + sitting rm. 13ft ceilings, wall of glass, + 3 terraces. 4 beds up 1 down+ office/library. 1 bd, 1 and a half bath guest villa with private patio, 2 car garage, private gated entry court. This Home in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2901 Flamingo Drive, please contact Jeri Jenkins (Phone: 305-534-4949) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’
Conservatives on Twitter blasted a viral clip of a Miami Police Department police vehicle that sported a rainbow theme and was designed in honor of Pride month.
