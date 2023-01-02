Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.

