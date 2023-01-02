Read full article on original website
Update on foot found in Yellowstone hot pool
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY. (AP) — A missing man whose foot was found floating in a Yellowstone hot pool had no suicide note in his car — though investigators have found his laptop computer, notebooks, and handwritten poems, according to National Park Service documents released Tuesday. The law enforcement investigation documents posted online offered new details but […]
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
13 Bison Die After Being Struck by Vehicles Near Yellowstone National Park
13 bison died after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 in southwest Montana. NBC Montana reports that the bison were either immediately killed or had to be euthanized following the collisions. The incident occurred north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
13 bison killed in crash with semi near Yellowstone National Park entrance, cops say
Bison’s dark coats make them hard to spot after dark, and their eyes don’t reflect headlights the way deer eyes do.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah
Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Details Of Investigation Into Foot Found In Yellowstone Hot Spring Released
In the days leading up to the discovery of a partial foot floating in a sneaker in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring, two shoe soles were pulled from the spring, possible clues that the California man linked to the foot might have fallen into the iconic pool on the edge of Yellowstone Lake as much as a week before the foot was recovered.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
WATCH: Angry Montana Elk Pops Motorists Tire After Getting Too Close
You might think that from the safety of a locked car, there isn’t much a wild animal can do to you. But this elk is here to prove otherwise. While driving through Montana, a pair of passengers came across a gorgeous bull standing in the middle of the road.
Yellowstone National Park: Things to do and see, where to stay, and more
Yellowstone National Park is mostly in northwestern Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho. The park is filled with a stunning collection of hot springs, geysers, campsites and animals.
Several Have Died at Yellowstone National Park While “Hot Potting” — Here's What That Means
While we love nothing more than going out for hot pot in New York's Chinatown, we'd rather not be in a hot pot. A trend called hot potting has been popular in Yellowstone for years, but unfortunately, it can be fatal. For some reason, tourists are tempted to bathe in the National Park's iconic geysers, which are known for shooting out scalding hot water. And over the years, it's resulted in a number of deaths.
Idaho Angler Catches and Releases Jumbo 23.75-Inch State Record Smallmouth Bass
Idaho has another new state record smallmouth bass. Angler Joey Walton caught a 23.75-inch smallmouth at Dworshak Reservoir in December. According to an Idaho Game and Fish (IDFG) press release, the fish has been certified as the new state catch-and-release record for The Gem State. Walton pulled the fish out...
Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park
CNN — Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police. “Thirteen bison were killed in this traffic accident, with some of the bison needing to be euthanized due to severe injuries,” said the West Yellowstone Police Department in a news release posted to Facebook on Friday.
Hot Springs in Wyoming You Have to Try
If you’ve never soaked in hot springs in Wyoming, it’s time to try! This unique natural phenomenon occurs when radioactive elements below the Earth’s crust heat the groundwater. It can be 45 degrees outside, and you can enjoy the warmth and refreshment of a 105-degree hot spring.
