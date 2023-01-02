Read full article on original website
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in ICU after saving children from drowning
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is recovering in intensive care after a swimming accident in Florida. A family member told KNWA that Hillis was taken to the hospital in a helicopter after an accident while swimming in Pensacola on Thursday. The family member told the station that Hillis remains unconscious, but his breathing is improving.
Fort Morgan Times
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero says he’s “as ready as you can be” to take on head coaching opportunity after season ends
When Denver’s season ends Sunday, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is likely to be a popular guy. The first-year defensive coordinator, who turns 42 on Friday, is expected to draw interest from teams with head coaching openings in the NFL. Whether he lands a head job after just a year running a defense remains to be seen, but he’s quickly become a name to know in coaching circles.
Fort Morgan Times
Kiszla: Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams vows, “My son is not playing football” after watching Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience on the field.
With a photograph of his 10-month-old son securely fastened to a pedant resting near the heart of Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, a loving father solemnly swore he would not subject any child of his to the dangers of football. “I’ll tell you what, my son’s not playing football,” Williams...
Fort Morgan Times
Nuggets look inward after loss to reeling Wolves: “Maybe we think it’s gonna be easy”
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Nuggets president Tim Connelly wasn’t reveling in the Timberwolves’ impressive win Monday night so much as he was reconnecting with his friends. In a scene made possible only by Denver and Minnesota’s unique connection, Connelly spent 15 minutes Monday night in the Nuggets’ visiting locker room at Target Center, catching up with Denver staffers and players such as Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar and Bones Hyland. Of the players he didn’t draft, sign or trade for during his tenure in Denver, Connelly made a point to introduce himself rather than assume guys like Bruce Brown or Jack White knew who he was.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fort Morgan Times
Timberwolves snap six-game losing streak, stun visiting Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS – Austin Rivers wound up and uncorked the knockout. The former Nuggets guard followed up his late 3-pointer with a few pointed words just a few feet from the Nuggets’ bench. The Timberwolves paid no attention to Denver’s surging record and didn’t mind clashing with the two-time...
