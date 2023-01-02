MINNEAPOLIS — Former Nuggets president Tim Connelly wasn’t reveling in the Timberwolves’ impressive win Monday night so much as he was reconnecting with his friends. In a scene made possible only by Denver and Minnesota’s unique connection, Connelly spent 15 minutes Monday night in the Nuggets’ visiting locker room at Target Center, catching up with Denver staffers and players such as Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar and Bones Hyland. Of the players he didn’t draft, sign or trade for during his tenure in Denver, Connelly made a point to introduce himself rather than assume guys like Bruce Brown or Jack White knew who he was.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO