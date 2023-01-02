Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident
In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner’s Reps Give Update on His Condition After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner’s reps are giving an update on his condition following a snow plow accident on Sunday. His team reveals the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had surgery on Monday. He is now in the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
IGN
Jeremy Renner Shared an Image of Himself After His Snow Plowing Accident and Surgery
Update 2 on 01/03/2023: Jeremy Renner has shared an image of himself after his surgery and has thanked everyone who has sent their love and support. "Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote on Instagram. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Following surgery, actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
BBC
Jeremy Renner: Avengers star 'critical but stable' in hospital after snow plough accident
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after an accident occurred while he was ploughing snow. A spokesperson for the star told Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident at his home near Reno, Nevada. They added that Renner...
Jeremy Renner ‘run over’ by 14,000-pound snowplow, sheriff says
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. Renner was “run over” by an “extremely large...
epicstream.com
Foul Play Ruled Out in Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
Fans ushered in 2023 with the shocking and unfortunate news that Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost the Marvel star his life. The 51-year-old star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snowplowing machine rolled over his leg on New Year's Day.
