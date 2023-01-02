Read full article on original website
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: Ways to make your diet more balanced in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Eating healthier is a top priority each New Year, and a St. Luke’s expert says there are simple ways to make it happen. Brenda Schwerdt, a registered dietician at St. Luke’s, works with patients to develop plans to eat healthier and live a better lifestyle.
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents
With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
Breezy Point 5K organizers donate $77K to local non-profit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Organizers of a local 5K presented a massive donation to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Wednesday afternoon. More than $77,000 was raised during the Breezy Point 5K on July 14. Wednesday, race organizers presented the funds to the non-profit whose mission is to assist...
Superior schools finding ways to incentivize attendance
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Following years of online learning during the pandemic, school districts across the country are seeing a spike in something called “chronic absenteeism” as more students are missing more classes. That’s why a Northland school is launching a new program to address the...
Running legend announced as keynote speaker for ‘Gearing Up for Grandma’s’ event
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s time to start getting ready for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon. It was announced Wednesday that two-time Grandma’s Marathon champion Dick Beardsley will be the keynote speaker of the “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” event on January 9.
City by City: Ashland, Hermantown, Ely
Ashland, WI- A new scholarship is being established at Northwood Technical College. In honor of two dedicated lifelong educators, Jim and Milly O’Leary, their daughter and her husband donated $20,000 to establish the O’Leary Scholarship. The scholarship will be specifically for women enrolled in a business program at the Ashland Campus. The O’Leary’s were instructors as well as active members of the Ashland and Cornucopia communities.
City by City: Hayward, Koochiching County, Buhl
Hayward, WI- The Birkie Blood Drive needs more donors. The blood drive is Monday, January 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Blood Centers’ main building. January is National Blood Donor Month. All those who give will be entered to win a smartwatch. Those hoping to give need to make an appointment.
WATCH: The Surprising First Arrival Of 2023 In The Duluth Harbor
New year, but the same Duluth Harbor. Watch the Arthur M. Anderson make a surprise stop in Duluth and become the first ship to enter the Duluth Harbor in 2023. There's just something so magical watching a ship enter and/or depart the Duluth Harbor. I absolutely love that the Harbor Cam exists, so I don't have to be outside in the cold to witness this beauty. However, I feel like I instantly go back to my childhood when I'm on the pier and I hear the horn signaling to the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center Top Baby Names For 2022
DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center released the top names Northland parents chose for their newborns in 2022. Starting with the girls, St. Mary’s says Olivia, Sophia, Sophie, Lilly, and Madeline were the most popular names. For the boys, Grayson, Hudson, Oliver, and...
Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal. As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000. They were behind about $31,000 compared...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
As DFL highlights legislative priorities, aid for laid off Northland workers could be on the way
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota’s Legislative Session convened for its second day Wednesday, and the DFL party wasted no time addressing its legislative priorities. Caucus leaders late out a comprehensive list of 12 priorities, ranging from reproductive rights to paid family leave and sick time. They reiterated that codifying...
New Drop-In Center in Superior opens for homeless and runaway youth
On December 20, Project Reach Out, a homeless runaway advocacy group based in Superior, held an open house to a brand new drop-in center at its location at the Human Development Center at 1500 N 34 Street, Suite 100. Project Reach Out Supervisor Tanya Nelson says that the drop-in center is a good spot for runaway youth and young adults to go if they find themselves in a dangerous situation such as a runaway.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Sears Hometown Store In Superior To Close Following Corporate Franchise Owners Bankruptcy
There'll be one less shopping option in Superior for customers looking for hardware, appliances, and outdoor yard equipment. The Sears Hometown Store that's been located in the Mariner Mall for the past 15 years or so is closing its doors after a liquidation event is finalized at some time this month.
