Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say

Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
How to start investing in gold

With the new year upon us, it's a good time to reevaluate your investments — what's working, what's not, and where you can invest your money to better save and build wealth for the future. For many, gold investments may be appropriate to add to the mix in 2023,...

