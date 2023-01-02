KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.

