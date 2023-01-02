ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man accused of firing off gun at midnight on NYE charged with murder in the killing of two men

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Van Buren County judge arraigned a Lawrence man accused of killing two men after firing off his weapon during a New Years' party. Christopher Toppenberg, 62, is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. He appeared before Judge Michael McKay in 7th East District Court in Paw Paw Wednesday afternoon.
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

