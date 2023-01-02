Read full article on original website
MissKushwood O
3d ago
Wow I was literally on the lodge in that area 30mins before smh. I'm so glad I made it home safe and I'm glad he's ok as well 💕🙏🏿🙏🏿
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Detroit man charged with shooting at woman in car near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year's Eve
Bryant Davis of Detroit has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a woman’s vehicle near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime
Eshaun Blanding of Detroit is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers.
Woman arrested, second suspect still at large after carjacking of 19-year-old man in Detroit
One person has been arrested in connection with a carjacking on Detroit’s east side, but the second suspect is still out there. Can anyone help police ID this man?
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Police seize BMW involved in New Year's Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Shelby Twp. man; Person of interest ID'd
Police have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Benjamin Kable of Shelby Township on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township.
Detroit man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Kohl's jewelry clerk, deputies say
One man was taken into custody on Wednesday after deputies claim he grabbed two diamond rings out of the hands of jewelry store clerk while inside a Downriver department store and took off.
fox2detroit.com
Trucker killed at Warren steel facility after falling between truck and trailer
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren Police are investigating after a truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon at a steel facility after the driver fell between a truck and a trailer. According to police, a trucker was killed at Super Steel Treating Company when he apparently fell and was trapped...
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How people living in Ferndale are working together to catch a porch pirate
FERNDALE, Mich. – One package thief has gotten so bad in Ferndale that neighbors are joining together to try to catch the criminal. With so much shopping being done online, thieves go around neighborhoods looking for an easy score. These package thieves are commonly known as “porch pirates.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
38-year-old man struck, killed by van on dark Michigan highway, police say
ADRIAN, Mich. – A 38-year-old man was struck by a van and killed while walking along a dark Michigan highway, police said. The incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Dec. 28 at U.S. 223 and Industrial Drive in Adrian. Officers said a 38-year-old Clinton man had been walking east in...
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
