ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

MissKushwood O
3d ago

Wow I was literally on the lodge in that area 30mins before smh. I'm so glad I made it home safe and I'm glad he's ok as well 💕🙏🏿🙏🏿

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How people living in Ferndale are working together to catch a porch pirate

FERNDALE, Mich. – One package thief has gotten so bad in Ferndale that neighbors are joining together to try to catch the criminal. With so much shopping being done online, thieves go around neighborhoods looking for an easy score. These package thieves are commonly known as “porch pirates.”
FERNDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy