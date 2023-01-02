Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Sand Springs Mobile Home
One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Sand Springs. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near west 41st Street and South 161st West Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Several agencies responded, including Sand Springs...
2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
Two people were found dead at a home in Tulsa on Thursday night, according to authorities. A large presence of Tulsa Police, fire and EMSA arrived at the home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 around 10 p.m. The victims are one man and one woman, TCSO said. No...
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire
A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
Tulsa Police: 1 Shot At Apartment Complex, Taken To Hospital
Tulsa Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities were called to the Old South Apartments near E. 47th Pl. and S. Darlington Ave. where officers said at least one shot was fired in the parking lot. Police said they're...
Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody
---- Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night. According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles. Police say...
12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother
A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
Suspect Wanted For Murder In Tulsa Believed To Be Hiding In Arkansas, Police Say
A suspect wanted for homicide in Tulsa is believed to be hiding out in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to police. Jayveon Washington is wanted for the first degree murder of Isaac Walker in October of 2022, police said.
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Crashing Into Vehicle During TPD Pursuit
A man was arrested in Tulsa on Wednesday after police say they crashed into another vehicle during a pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled over a car on East 61st Street but the driver sped off after being asked for his license. TPD says the driver eventually crashed into another car and then tried to run away on foot. Officers were able to set a perimeter and caught the man.
3 Tulsa Homicide Cases From 2022 Remain Unsolved
The Tulsa Police Homicide squad closed out 2022 with a nearly 100 percent solve rate, but there are still three unsolved murders. The families of those three victims are desperate for answers. As tough as it is on investigators to find a lead and solve a case, it's even tougher...
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
Man Shot, Killed His Brother During Fight, Tulsa Police Say
A man shot and killed his brother during a fight at a home near 46th Street North and Boulder on Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police said. It is the city's first homicide of 2023. Byron Speed died from several gun shot wounds, according to police. Detectives learned from family members that Bryon's brother, Clifton, was the shooter.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month
Tulsa Police say a man is back in jail after being arrested for indecent exposure just two weeks after he was first arrested for exposing himself. Detectives say the victims helped put Austin Smith in jail both times. Investigators say Smith was first arrested in early December for exposing himself...
Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges
A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve. This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well. Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.
Nowata Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Car
A Nowata Police Officer is in the hospital and recovering after being hit while directing traffic at an intersection on Highway 169. Police said he has several injuries and will be in the hospital for days. The Nowata Police Chief said his officer, Kyle Walton, was standing right at the...
Several Celebrations Being Held For Governor Stitt's Inauguration
Oklahoma Governor Stitt will be holding a series of celebratory events around the state ahead of his inauguration. The first event will be held in Tulsa on Friday evening at the BOK Center in downtown. The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Another ball will be held in...
Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill
The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
