Nine matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for Dark: Elevation.

Monday's show will feature the House of Black, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Matt Hardy, and more.

This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs on Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows: