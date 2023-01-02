ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Nine matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

By Ian Carey
 4 days ago

Monday's show will feature the House of Black, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

AEW has announced the lineup for Dark: Elevation.

Monday's show will feature the House of Black, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Matt Hardy, and more.

This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs on Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows:

  • Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
  • The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) w/ Mark Sterling vs. Pillars of Destiny (Paul Titan & Hunter Grey)
  • Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Manny Lemons & Atiba
  • Marina Shafir w/ Nyla Rose vs. Lilith Grimm
  • Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
  • The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Evil Uno) vs. The Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Ryan Nemeth
  • House of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates
  • Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Ryzin & Justin Andrews
  • House of Black (Brody King, Malakai Black, & Buddy Matthews) vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo, & Dean Alexander

wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Huge Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

Hand it over. Titles are the most important part of any wrestling promotion and give the fans a good baseline of what they are seeing. A wrestler holding a championship means that they are one of the most important people in the company. As a result, a title change can be a big deal and that is what we saw this week, as a former champion got the gold back around his waist.
SEATTLE, WA
tjrwrestling.net

Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
ewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage & Battle Of The Belts (1/6/23)

AEW will have a two-hour block of programming tonight on TNT as they present a new episode of Rampage and the latest installment of its Battle of the Belts special. Here are the cards for the shows that will be broadcasted from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR:. Rampage. TNT...
PORTLAND, OR
wrestletalk.com

Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut

The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
411mania.com

TNT Title Match Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match for this week’s episode of Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Darby Allin, who defeated Samoa Joe on Dynamite to win the championship, will defend it against Mike Bennett on Friday’s show from Portland, Oregon. Khan wrote:. “TOMORROW Night, Jan...
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – January 4, 2023

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. We’re in a new year and the big story is a new look for the show. That is somewhat long overdue and the question is will AEW have a good show to back it up. The likely main event is Samoa Joe defending the TNT Title against hometown boy Darby Allin in a rematch from a few weeks back. Let’s get to it.
