Nine matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation
Monday's show will feature the House of Black, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.
AEW has announced the lineup for Dark: Elevation.
Monday's show will feature the House of Black, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Matt Hardy, and more.
This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.
AEW Dark: Elevation airs on Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows:
- Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
- The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) w/ Mark Sterling vs. Pillars of Destiny (Paul Titan & Hunter Grey)
- Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Manny Lemons & Atiba
- Marina Shafir w/ Nyla Rose vs. Lilith Grimm
- Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
- The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Evil Uno) vs. The Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Ryan Nemeth
- House of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates
- Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Ryzin & Justin Andrews
- House of Black (Brody King, Malakai Black, & Buddy Matthews) vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo, & Dean Alexander
