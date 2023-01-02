Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Woman killed in stabbing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday night of a deadly stabbing in Charleston. Metro 911 says it happened in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett confirms to WSAZ that the victim is a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
WSAZ
Tractor trailer accident ties up traffic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer rolled onto it’s side on Campbells Creek Drive. The accident happened just before noon on Thursday. One lane of the road is blocked and traffic is being alternated in different directions. Crews are working to get the truck out of the ditch.
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
WSAZ
Police investigating pharmacy robbery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery that happened Thursday night in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene. It was reported around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. Employees say two masked men robbed the pharmacy. They handed...
WSAZ
Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
WSAZ
Man arrested after being stabbed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a home in Huntington was also arrested. According to the criminal complaint, the mother of 37-year-old Christopher Shawn Miller told police her son has been battling substance abuse, and during the past few weeks, he’d become “very paranoid and violent.”
WSAZ
Man pleads not guilty in brother’s murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of his brother nearly two years ago, according to information from Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit’s office. Holdon Burdette, 25, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting of his brother...
Three people arrested, charged in connection with Mercer Mall parking lot homicide
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man. According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. They are charged with Accessory After the Fact wit: Homicide in […]
WSAZ
Residents say August chemical spill still causing problems
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, we first told you about a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike and the arrest of of Dennis West for allegedly driving under the influence. Since then, Kanawha County neighbors who live near Paint Creek say they’re still feeling the effects months...
WSAZ
Former Huntington City Councilman sentenced for shooting
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-5-23 Updated: 3 hours ago.
WSAZ
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed. On March 8, police found Gomez’s...
wchstv.com
Police: Man stabbed during altercation charged with domestic assault
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9 p.m. 1/5/23. Police said a man who was stabbed during an altercation between two family members Thursday afternoon in Huntington has been charged with domestic assault. Christopher Shawn Miller has been charged with two counts of domestic assault following the incident, according to...
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
Man who barricaded himself in West Virginia home to get psych evaluation, treatment
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation. On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment […]
WSAZ
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
lootpress.com
Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
