Prichard, AL

Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead.

Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties

Officials said this homicide is in the early stages of the investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

