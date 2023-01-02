ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Thanks to Sunday night’s 16-13 win in Baltimore , the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

To earn the final AFC Wild Card spot, the following must happen in week 18 for Pittsburgh to secure a spot in the postseason.

  • The Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns
  • Buffalo Bills must defeat New England Patriots
  • New York Jets must defeat Miami Dolphins

If any of those things fail to happen this weekend, the Steelers would be eliminated.

The Browns defeated the Steelers 29-17 on Sept. 22.

The NFL is slated to officially announce kickoff times for all week 18 games on Monday.

