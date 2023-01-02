How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Thanks to Sunday night’s 16-13 win in Baltimore , the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

To earn the final AFC Wild Card spot, the following must happen in week 18 for Pittsburgh to secure a spot in the postseason.

The Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills must defeat New England Patriots

New York Jets must defeat Miami Dolphins

If any of those things fail to happen this weekend, the Steelers would be eliminated.

The Browns defeated the Steelers 29-17 on Sept. 22.

The NFL is slated to officially announce kickoff times for all week 18 games on Monday.

