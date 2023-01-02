Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will start providing free Wi-Fi for all passengers on most of its U.S. flights starting next month. The airline said Thursday that it provide the service through a partnership with T-Mobile. By the end of the year, Delta plans to offer the service on more than 700 planes and expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. Delta will use equipment from satellite broadband provider Viasat. Delta passengers will need an account in the airline's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO