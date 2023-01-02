Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit man charged with shooting at woman in car near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year's Eve
Bryant Davis of Detroit has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a woman’s vehicle near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.
fox2detroit.com
Warren police dashcam video shows cruiser did not hit bystander's car during chase
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department says it did not cause a crash that injured an innocent man and his son during a pursuit - but the suspect did. On Thursday it released dashcam video to confirm it. On Monday suspect Willie Lee Allen crashed in the...
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
Woman arrested, second suspect still at large after carjacking of 19-year-old man in Detroit
One person has been arrested in connection with a carjacking on Detroit’s east side, but the second suspect is still out there. Can anyone help police ID this man?
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death near Detroit school
Detroit police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near a school Wednesday morning. Police say ShotSpotter alerted them to the crime scene.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of pointing gun at Warren police charged
A 29-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on nine charges, including eight felonies, Wednesday after Warren police say he pointed a gun and shot at an officer during a police chase earlier this week in Warren. Willie Lee Allen was out on a personal tether bond at the time of the...
MISSING: Teen sisters had permission to visit friend in Detroit on NYE, but didn't return home
The Detroit Police Department is hoping a tip from the public can help make sure two missing teens get home safe. The girls, ages 14 and 15, went to a friend’s house but did not return home as planned on Jan. 2.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
fox2detroit.com
Trucker killed at Warren steel facility after falling between truck and trailer
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren Police are investigating after a truck driver was killed Thursday afternoon at a steel facility after the driver fell between a truck and a trailer. According to police, a trucker was killed at Super Steel Treating Company when he apparently fell and was trapped...
fox2detroit.com
Apple AirTag leads police to stolen car; suspect shoots at undercover officer who followed tag to Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An undercover Dearborn police officer was shot at while working to recover a stolen car in Detroit on Monday. According to Michigan State Police, the car's owner reported it stolen to Dearborn police and told them it had an Apple AirTag on it. Police followed the AirTag's location to Roosevelt near Martin Luther King in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
Detroit man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Kohl's jewelry clerk, deputies say
One man was taken into custody on Wednesday after deputies claim he grabbed two diamond rings out of the hands of jewelry store clerk while inside a Downriver department store and took off.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Bullet narrowly misses undercover Dearborn police officer
An undercover Dearborn police officer narrowly escaped being shot after a suspect in a stolen car investigation shot at him. Police said the bullet went through the hood of his sweatshirt.
FBI reportedly assisting Detroit police after body found buried in shallow grave behind home
Detroit police and FBI officials are investigating after a body was reportedly found in a shallow grave on the city’s east side. Authorities did not immediately release any details on the victim.
Comments / 2