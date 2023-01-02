ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed in shooting outside Trix Academy on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man was killed in a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and his body was found on the property of a school in Detroit. Police rushed to the Trix Academy after their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire outside the school. When they arrived, the suspect or suspects were gone but police located a man’s body in a grassy area outside of the school.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of pointing gun at Warren police charged

A 29-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on nine charges, including eight felonies, Wednesday after Warren police say he pointed a gun and shot at an officer during a police chase earlier this week in Warren. Willie Lee Allen was out on a personal tether bond at the time of the...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

