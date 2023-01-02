Loxley man dead after New Year’s Day crash: ALEA

LOXLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Loxley man was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, died at the hospital after his 2008 BMW 528I collided head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Elijah Scott Langer, 22, was behind the wheel of the Silverado.

Sirmon was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. It is unknown if Langer suffered any injuries. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Baldwin County 54, two miles west of Robertsdale.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.

