News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
