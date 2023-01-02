ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tops Billboard 200 for Third Week in a Row

By Keith Caulfield
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

SZA ’s SOS rules the Billboard 200 chart (dated Jan. 7) for a third straight and total week as the set earned 128,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 29 (down 29%), according to Luminate. Plus, five holiday albums populate the top 10 — the most in a year — led by Michael Bublé ’s former No. 1 Christmas .

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Jan. 7, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard ‘s website on Jan. 4 (one day later than usual, due to the New Year’s Day holiday on Jan. 1). For all chart news , follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Related

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

01/02/2023

Of SOS ’ 128,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 126,500 (down 29%, equaling 168.73 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 1,000 (down 20%) and TEA units comprise 500 (up 3%).

SOS is the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks at No. 1 since Beyoncé ’s self-titled effort also spent its first three weeks atop the list in 2013. (R&B albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard ’s Top R&B Albums chart.)

Taylor Swift ’s former No. 1 Midnights is a non-mover at No. 2 with 106,000 equivalent album units (down 32%), while Bublé’s Christmas rises 5-3 with 62,000 units (down 14%). Christmas is one of five holiday albums in the top 10, the most in the region since the chart dated Jan. 2, 2022, when the top 10 also housed five festive sets.

Metro Boomin ’s chart-topping Heroes & Villains is stationary at No. 4 with 58,000 equivalent album units earned (down 24%). Nat King Cole ’s The Christmas Song hits a new peak, rising 7-5 with 57,000 units. It previously topped out at No. 6, first achieved on the Jan. 2, 2021-dated list.

Drake and 21 Savage ’s former leader, Her Loss , holds at No. 6 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned (down 16%) and Bad Bunny’s former No. 1 Un Verano Sin Ti climbs 10-7 with 48,000 (down 9%). A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector climbs to a new chart high, rising 11-8 with 47,000 units (down 1%). The set had earlier plateaued at No. 10 on the Jan. 8, 2022-dated tally. Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas is a non-mover at No. 9 with 47,000 units (down 10%) and Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack falls 8-10 with 45,000 units (down 20%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: SZA Holds at No. 1 for Third Week With ‘SOS’ Album

As we begin 2023, the Billboard 200 albums chart is once again dominated by the same set that crowned the chart the final two weeks of 2022: R&B superstar SZA‘s long-awaited sophomore effort SOS. Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 01/04/2023 The album, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24 with 318,000 equivalent album units, has continued to move well over 100,000 units each week of its release — posting 128,000 this most recent week (dated Jan. 7), enough to land it comfortably in the top spot. Meanwhile, breakout cut “Kill Bill” remains lingering...
Billboard

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Leads All-Holiday Top 10 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” leads the first all-holiday top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey, where carols claim nine of the top 10, including the top seven spots. The song adds a 13th total week at No. 1 on the former and an eighth week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago. Plus, holiday hits by Kelly Clarkson, Burl Ives, José Feliciano, Sia and Andy Williams, among others, make further worldwide gains. Related Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Adds 12th Week...
Billboard

‘A Philly Special Christmas’ Hits No. 1 on Compilations Chart, Top 10 on Album Sales

The charity album A Philly Special Christmas hits the top 10 on four Billboard album charts, including a No. 1 re-entry on the Compilation Albums tally and a No. 9 debut on Top Album Sales. Led by Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, the seven-track set includes renditions of holiday favorites such sa “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” All profits from the album benefit Philadelphia’s Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. A Philly Special Christmas was released as a digital download album for purchase and through streaming services on Dec. 23. In the week ending...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Rule Australia’s Year-End 2022 Charts

Australia was Harry’s House in 2022, as Harry Styles locked up the best-selling single and the No. 2 album, according to year-end data published by ARIA. The former One Direction star leads the ARIA Top 100 Singles Chart with “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony Music), which racked up five platinum certifications following its April 1 release. Its parent LP, Harry’s House, Styles’ third successive solo No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, spawns three of the top 50 tracks for 2022, and finishes at No. 2 on the year-end albums tally. Styles confirmed his popularity when he won most popular international artist...
Billboard

Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping an ‘Album Every Quarter’ of 2023

Meek Mill is planning to have an ambitious 2023 when it comes to his music. To ring in the new year, the “All Eyes on You” rapper took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to share what fans can expect of his creative endeavors this year. “It’s not even albums nomore [sic] we really making full docuseries music!!!! Scientist!!!!” Mill tweeted, sharing a link to an Instagram post with video previews of several new tracks in a highly produced, cinematic format. Related Meek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family 01/03/2023 The 35-year-old...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed

YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
LOUISIANA STATE
Billboard

Ñengo Flow Lands His Highest Charting Hit Ever on Hot Latin Songs With Bad Bunny Collab ‘Gato de Noche’

Puerto Rican Ñengo Flow claims his highest charting title on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart thanks to “Gato de Noche,” his second team-up with Bad Bunny. The song, released three days before Christmas, debuts at No. 2 on the Jan. 7-dated list. “Gato de Noche” arrives in the runner-up slot on the multi-metric ranking thanks to its lofty streaming contribution during the Dec. 23-29 tracking week. The song, which dropped Dec. 22 via Rimas Entertainment, generated 11.4 million official U.S. streams in its first week, according to Luminate. That yields to a No. 2 debut on Latin Streaming Songs. Sales also contribute...
Billboard

Harry Styles Unlocks 2022 Best-Seller In U.K. With ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles really did own the keys to 2022. The British pop singer’s third studio album Harry’s House was the biggest LP of the year in the U.K., according to new data published by the Official Charts Company. The ex-One Direction singer leads the year-end albums survey with Harry’s House, which shifted north of 460,000 U.K. chart units over the year, including 160,000 sales (150,000 physical and 10,000 downloads), the OCC reports. Harry’s House logged six non-consecutive weeks atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2022, more than any other album, and the lead single from it, “As It Was,” tops the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Becomes First Act to Rule Artist 100 Chart in 8 Distinct Years

Taylor Swift extends her record run atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she tallies a 59th total week at No. 1 (on the latest Jan. 7-dated list). Swift holds as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of her album Midnights. The set ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 106,000 equivalent album units earned Dec. 23-29, according to Luminate. Of its 10 weeks on the chart, five have been at No. 1. Related Here Are All of Taylor Swift's Biggest Accomplishments in 2022 01/04/2023 In total, Swift places eight albums on the latest Billboard 200, the...
Billboard

Here Are the Likely Winners in the Grammys’ Big Four Categories Now That Voting Is Closing

Final-round voting for the 65th annual Grammy Awards closes on Wednesday (Jan. 4) at 6 p.m. PT. At that point, Grammy nominees can relax. They will no longer have to worry that an ill-considered tweet may go viral and hurt their chances. No matter what happens between now and Feb. 5 when the awards are presented at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, voting will be locked. Related These Hot 100 Hitmakers Were Passed Over for 2023 Grammy Nods for Best New Artist 01/04/2023 That means it’s time to predict the likely winners in the Big Four categories. This little game has never been easy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Mark Tuan Scores His Second Hot Trending Songs No. 1 With ‘2 Faces’

Mark Tuan returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart with “2 Faces” crowning the Jan. 7-dated ranking. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 23-29. Tuan’s “2 Faces” is the second song from his 2022 album, The Other Side, to reign on Hot Trending Songs,...
Billboard

Raye Eyes First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Escapism’

With Christmas tunes marching down and out the charts, Raye is targeting her first U.K. No. 1 single. The U.K.-based singer and songwriter leads the midweek U.K. chart with “Escapism” (up 6-1), ahead of SZA’s “Kill Bill” (RCA/Top Dawg) and Central Cee‘s “Let Go” (Central Cee), respectively. A multiple BRIT Award nominee best known for tracks including “Bed” (U.K. No. 3); “Secrets” with Regard; (U.K. No. 6) and Jax Jones’ “You Don’t Know Me” (U.K. No. 3), Raye in flourishing in her new, independent phase. “Escapism” is released through Human Re Sources, J. Erving’s distribution and artist services company, which she signed to in...
Billboard

Skrillex Drops Ominous New Single ‘Rumble’ With Fred Again.. & Flowdan: Listen

Skrillex is ready to “Rumble.” On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the producer dropped a new single, a collaboration with Fred again.. and UK grime MC Flowdan. The song adopts elements of grime and bass while stretching into the experimental realms of electronic sound design that have been Skrillex’s signature since he exploded into the scene more than a decade ago with his era-defining take on bass music. While coming in at a petite two minutes and 26 seconds, the song packs a heavy punch with a sinewy, stuttering beat simmered in the deepest vibrations of the low end and a bridge...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ Music Video Hits 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du! BLACKPINK has reached yet another milestone as the music video for their smash single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” blasted past two billion views on YouTube. The bombastic visual is the girl group’s first to accomplish the viewership feat, followed closely by the music videos for “Kill This Love” (1.7 billion), “Boombayah” (1.5 billion) and “How You Like That (1.1 billion.) Meanwhile, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo’s videos for their latest singles — Born Pink’s “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” — have garnered hundreds of millions of views in just the few short months since they...
Billboard

Elton John Thanks Billboard Readers for Picking His Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ as Their Favorite Song of 2022

Elton John took to social media to celebrate “Hold Me Closer,” his duet with Britney Spears, being named Billboard readers’ favorite song of 2022. “An enormous thank you to @billboard, its readers and all the fans of ‘Hold Me Closer’ who voted it their favourite song of 2022!!” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “And thank you @britneyspears for your talent and collaboration in making this happen and the incredible @thisiswatt [producer Watt] who shares this success! What an incredible way to kick off the year.” Related Here's What Readers Picked for Their Favorite Song of 2022 01/05/2023 In the official results of the poll,...
Billboard

Will Beyonce Tour? Will Taylor Swift Re-Record More Albums? Looking Ahead to the 2023 Year in Pop

We’re just a few days into the new year — but it’s never too early to look ahead to the Year in Pop. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are sharing their pop predictions and new year’s resolutions about what we know is coming and what we hope to see. Will Beyoncé tour around Renaissance — or do we have to wait until Act II‘s arrival to see her live? Will Taylor Swift release any re-recorded music ahead of the March launch of her Eras Tour? And might we see new albums or tours from Dua Lipa,...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Fuerza Regida Debuts With Grupo Frontera Collab ‘Bebe Dame’

San Bernardino, Calif.-based regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida scores its first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as the group’s new collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame,” debuts at No. 91 (on the chart dated Jan. 7). The song, released via Street Mob/Rancho Humilde/BorderKid/Sony Music Latin, arrives with 7.1 million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold Dec. 23-29, according to Luminate. It also vaults 19-5 in its second week on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart. TikTok has also aided in the song’s buzz, as a portion of the track’s audio has been used in over 74,000 clips on the platform...
Billboard

From Bad Bunny to Rihanna, Who Should Headline Coachella 2023? Vote!

We’re only three and a half months away from the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which means this year’s headliners should be announced any day now. However, before that big reveal comes, we want to know who you think should take the main stage in Indio, Calif. this April. Related Coachella 2023 Headliner Predictions: Who Will Top the Lineup? 01/04/2023 Frank Ocean is, obviously, the best bet for this year’s festival in the desert, considering he was originally supposed to headline the 2020 iteration along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott before it was canceled by the onslaught of the...
INDIO, CA
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Named U.K.’s Biggest Single In 2022

In the year that saw King Charles ascend the throne, it was Harry Styles who was crowned on the U.K. charts. The pop superstar rules 2022’s year-end singles and albums charts, with “As It Was” and its parent, Harry’s House, respectively, according to new data published by the Official Charts Company. Released in April 2022, “As It Was” reigned over the Official U.K. Singles Chart for 10 weeks, and went on to shift 1.57 million combined units, the OCC reports. “As It Was” also finished the year as the most-streamed song in the U.K., with more than 180.9 million audio and video streams,...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy