Hubbard, OH

Lorraine Diane Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side. Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
NILES, OH
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
WARREN, OH
Blaine Frank Heaven, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be. He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven. Blaine is...
NORTH LIMA, OH
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
SALEM, OH
Edward H. Greene, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Greene, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born July 6, 1934 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Florence (Glaser) Greene. He graduated from East Palestine High...
POLAND, OH
Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
POLAND, OH
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kathy L. Coates, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Coates, 69, of New Castle passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Ms. Coates was born September 23, 1953, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Pauline (Callahan) Platt. She graduated from New Castle High...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.” was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
POLAND, OH
Marilyn R. (Heberling) Dornon, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 for Marilyn R. Dornon, 94, who passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Marilyn was born...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
Frederick Andrew Ross, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother, James.
HUBBARD, OH
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
Teresa G. Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards. A lifetime...
WARREN, OH
Betty Jean Carroll, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy and husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.
FARMDALE, OH
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
LISBON, OH
Sherman J. Hall, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall. He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm. He...
SEBRING, OH
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brandon L. Bush, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon L. Bush, age 30, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He leaves behind his father, Dennis L. Bush and mother, Deborah J. Bush, both of Warren. Brandon will be remembered for his infectious smile and captivating personality. He loved his profession as a...
WARREN, OH

