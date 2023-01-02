Read full article on original website
Buffy Robison
3d ago
it's just a shame all around!! here again one lost their life and the other going away for life, and probably all because of a boy!! she thinks she will get a light sentence br ause she is young!!! nope not anymore u know what u were doing!!
left
3d ago
Gangs need to recruit more women for equality. Maybe a diversity and inclusion executive should be in all gangs to recruit from a broad assortment of races
Sue Zenow
3d ago
Hope they find her soon & put her in jail without bail!!!!!
WGAL
Homicide arrest, charges announced in fatal 2021 shooting at park in York County
Police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that happened in the summer of 2021 at a park in York County. Justin Griffith, 20, was gunned down at Cousler Park in Manchester Township on July 5, 2021. At a news conference Thursday morning, law enforcement officials announced that Elijah...
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
WGAL
Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
18-year-old killed in central Pa. shooting identified, accused shooter wanted by police: officials
An 18-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting during the early morning hours of Dec. 31 was identified by the York County Coroner’s office on Tuesday. Paige Amiya, of York, was shot while walking in the 300 block of West Jackson Street sometime after midnight, Coroner Pamela Gay said. She was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 1:17 a.m.
WGAL
Police investigating serious crash in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police said they are investigating a crash that left two older people seriously injured. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The crash happened on the 300 block of North Plum Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the victims' vehicle overturned after colliding with...
WGAL
York police plans to fight gun violence by adding officers
YORK, Pa. — The number of police officers in York is about to grow. A dozen new officers are expected to be sworn in on Friday afternoon. York police is expected to nearly double the number of police officers on the streets. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow says it's a...
WGAL
York County District Attorney's Office announcing homicide charges in Manchester Township shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County District Attorney's Office will announce homicide charges today in the 2021 shooting death of a young man at a park. Justin Griffith, 20, was gunned down at Cousler Park in Manchester Township in July 2021. The DA's Office said the charges follow...
WGAL
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge […]
