York, PA

Buffy Robison
3d ago

it's just a shame all around!! here again one lost their life and the other going away for life, and probably all because of a boy!! she thinks she will get a light sentence br ause she is young!!! nope not anymore u know what u were doing!!

left
3d ago

Gangs need to recruit more women for equality. Maybe a diversity and inclusion executive should be in all gangs to recruit from a broad assortment of races

Sue Zenow
3d ago

Hope they find her soon & put her in jail without bail!!!!!

truecrimedaily

Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating Jan. 3 shooting death

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading on Jan. 3 at around 10 p.m., according to the Reading Police Department. According to a press release, officers with the Reading Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wunder Street after getting reports of a shooting.
READING, PA
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
NEW OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in central Pa. shooting identified, accused shooter wanted by police: officials

An 18-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting during the early morning hours of Dec. 31 was identified by the York County Coroner’s office on Tuesday. Paige Amiya, of York, was shot while walking in the 300 block of West Jackson Street sometime after midnight, Coroner Pamela Gay said. She was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 1:17 a.m.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigating serious crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police said they are investigating a crash that left two older people seriously injured. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The crash happened on the 300 block of North Plum Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the victims' vehicle overturned after colliding with...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

York police plans to fight gun violence by adding officers

YORK, Pa. — The number of police officers in York is about to grow. A dozen new officers are expected to be sworn in on Friday afternoon. York police is expected to nearly double the number of police officers on the streets. Police commissioner Michael Muldrow says it's a...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help

The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

