News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
News Channel Nebraska
Sun shines on O'Neill's snow covered streets
O'NEILL, Neb. -- The sun has come out after snow earlier in the week followed by multiple days with cloud cover. The photo above is what O'Neill looks like in the sun light from KBRX Studios' AM tower.
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
KETV.com
Winter weather advisory for Omaha area Tuesday, slick conditions expected by afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is forecast to move through the Omaha area Tuesday afternoon and evening. In northeast Nebraska, rain, sleet, snow, and small hail fell Tuesday morning, leading to slick conditions. There's potential for more icing and snow northwest of the metro Tuesday morning where an Ice...
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area
The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Light snow in the morning Monday turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm moves across Nebraska, creating potential for dangerous roads
NORFOLK, Neb. – Winter weather is hitting Nebraska once again, with several regions across the state getting hit by snow and ice. The winter weather landed in the Panhandle first, with the storm slowly moving from west to east on Monday. In places like Kimball, the combined snow and...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms move east this evening, snow overnight northwest
Storms will continue east tonight, and our attention will turn to the winter weather impacting northwest Kansas. Moisture will wrap around and move back into the region. Pair that with below-freezing temperatures, and you get a wintry mix. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for a large portion of Northwest...
News Channel Nebraska
NPPD warns against downed power lines while monitoring Tuesday's storm conditions
COLUMBUS - Nebraska Public Power District is warning Nebraskans about downed power lines as winter storms pass through the state. According the NPPD Media Specialist Grant Otten, the company hasn't dealt with any widespread outages, but says they aren't ruling that possibility out on Tuesday due to high winds and icy conditions.
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte gets most new snow in 2 years; up to 18 inches in Sandhills
So that’s what a lot of snow looks like. North Platte residents were digging out Tuesday from the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, almost all of which fell overnight after Monday’s freezing rain and relative dusting of snow. The North Platte Regional Airport at Lee...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
klkntv.com
Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
