Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Valley sees rain, mountains see snow in Thursday storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is seeing rain and rainbows while the mountains get hit with snow Thursday afternoon. 0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range.
8 News Now

Get Ready To “Spa’rty” At Red Rock Casino

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You gotta fight for your right to party but there’s no fighting when it comes to our right to Spa’rty! Mercedes Martinez chats with Isabella Casanova, the Spa Group Sale Manager from Red Rock Spa And Salon to tell us more about their services.
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned...
8newsnow.com

Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley. Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas …. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023

Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023 5:20 p.m. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could...
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
Fox5 KVVU

Waste more water, pay more in 2023 under new water rates in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water wasters will pay the price for excessive water usage in 2023, under new guidelines from the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The Las Vegas Valley Water District comprises households in the City of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County, or 70% of residents in the Valley. Most homes consume or use 10,000 to 11,000 gallons of water a month.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane

Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
