Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO