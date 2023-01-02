Read full article on original website
Prepare yourself: ‘Dropicana’ I-15 construction project starts this month
Be aware: “Dropicana” is not a drop in the traffic bucket. The major road project on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas starts later this month and will cause congestion for drivers. The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for full closures of I-15 and Tropicana Avenue (and the...
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Las Vegas Valley sees rain, mountains see snow in Thursday storm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is seeing rain and rainbows while the mountains get hit with snow Thursday afternoon. 0.05″ to 0.25″ of rain is forecast around the Las Vegas Valley with high temperatures in the mid 50s. It will turn breezy with gusts in the 20-25 mph range.
North Las Vegas OKs $13.8M in parks projects
North Las Vegas took another big step forward Wednesday, approving $13.8 million in parks projects in old and new areas being developed in the city.
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley leaving two people hospitalized.
Fremont Motel sign to be safe from demolition of downtown Las Vegas property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although the Fremont Motel is facing demolition in downtown Las Vegas, not all of the property will be lost forever. According to the city of Las Vegas, the building is being demolished by the owner of the property. Demolition on the Fremont Motel began in December.
Get Ready To “Spa’rty” At Red Rock Casino
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You gotta fight for your right to party but there’s no fighting when it comes to our right to Spa’rty! Mercedes Martinez chats with Isabella Casanova, the Spa Group Sale Manager from Red Rock Spa And Salon to tell us more about their services.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned community” highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. “A little alarming,” Janine Truman said. Truman told 8 News Now that one of...
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 5, 2023
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
‘Nevada Thaw Enforcement’: Winners announced for Name-A-Snowplow contest
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has picked the winners for its Name-A-Snowplow contest.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
Waste more water, pay more in 2023 under new water rates in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water wasters will pay the price for excessive water usage in 2023, under new guidelines from the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The Las Vegas Valley Water District comprises households in the City of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County, or 70% of residents in the Valley. Most homes consume or use 10,000 to 11,000 gallons of water a month.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
