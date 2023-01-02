Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings
The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There was no Winter...
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON — Damar Hamlin was the forefront of the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?
The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
ClutchPoints
NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
Yardbarker
DeBrusk (Broken Fibula?) Not On Bruins West Coast Trip
After playing the hero in the Winter Classic on Monday, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will miss at least his team’s upcoming three-game road trip out west. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that DeBrusk was not on the three-game west coast roadie. “Jake’s not on the trip,...
NHL
Tickets for Remaining Penguins' Regular-Season Home Games On Sale Now
Special "No Fees" Promotion Offered for All January and February Game Tickets Purchased Online January 6-8 Tickets for all remaining home games of the Penguins' 2022-23 regular-season schedule are on sale now at pittsburghpenguins.com. The Penguins are offering a special "no fees" promotion for tickets purchased online for all January...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick
Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
Scenes From the Boston Bruin’s Comeback Win in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will forever be one of the greatest days to be a Boston Bruins fan. I had been waiting for...
