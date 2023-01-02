ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings

The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There was no Winter...
BOSTON, MA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

DeBrusk (Broken Fibula?) Not On Bruins West Coast Trip

After playing the hero in the Winter Classic on Monday, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will miss at least his team’s upcoming three-game road trip out west. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that DeBrusk was not on the three-game west coast roadie. “Jake’s not on the trip,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Tickets for Remaining Penguins' Regular-Season Home Games On Sale Now

Special "No Fees" Promotion Offered for All January and February Game Tickets Purchased Online January 6-8 Tickets for all remaining home games of the Penguins' 2022-23 regular-season schedule are on sale now at pittsburghpenguins.com. The Penguins are offering a special "no fees" promotion for tickets purchased online for all January...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick

Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
BUFFALO, NY

