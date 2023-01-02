ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Silence Is Betrayal': Prince Harry To Dish On Explosive Memoir In '60 Minutes' Interview With Anderson Cooper

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
Prince Harry is gearing up to spill the royal tea! Ahead of his memoir's Tuesday, January 10, debut, the father-of-two sat down with 60 Minutes ' Anderson Cooper to give more insight into his tome, Spare , their interview airing on Sunday, January 8, on CBS.

In a preview for the sure-to-be shocking TV special, Cooper asks if it's true whether or not the Duke of Sussex tried to depart the monarchy in a private matter to avoid more drama. Harry confirms he tried to keep everything out of the press, but in doing so, The Firm would spin headlines to paint him and Meghan Markle in a negative light.

PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY THREW FIT AFTER ELDERLY MAN ASKED FOR PHOTOGRAPH, CLAIMS BOOK: 'HE STORMED OFF'

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto," said the newly minted author.

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," he spilled. "So when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family . It becomes — there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

As OK! reported, Harry's highly anticipated book will cover his childhood, mental health struggles, his issues with royal life and more.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he stated in the 2021 press release. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Harry's 60 Minutes interview airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, on CBS.

