Auburn, AL

Podcast: Could Auburn football be next year's TCU?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pqc2_0k0zuZeQ00

Could 2023 be a big year for the Tigers?

The Auburn Tigers have a lot of hope because of Hugh Freeze and the talent he's bringing to the 2023 Auburn football roster. With the TCU Horned Frogs winning their college football playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines. Could the Auburn football team be next year's version of a College Football Playoff surprise team?

Auburn football has been calm throughout the transfer portal so far. After the additions of Elijah McAllister, Rivaldo Fairweather, and Dillon Wade, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will look to add a few more talented players to the portal. Also, another look at what Elijah McAllister brings from Vanderbilt could be exciting for Auburn in 2023.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn Football news, rumors, transfer portal, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

