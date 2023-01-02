Read full article on original website
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
How To Stream Music On Apple Watch Without Your iPhone
You aren't alone if your phone has ever died while listening to music. Streaming music directly from your Apple Watch can solve this outage though.
Why Your iPhone Camera Isnt Working, And How To Fix It
If your iPhone's camera is acting strange or otherwise not working, we have some suggestions to help you get it back up and running in no time.
How To Stop Siri Notifications From Playing On Your AirPods
Siri can read your incoming text messages, reminders, and other alerts. Fortunately, there are ways to adjust this to prevent announcements over AirPods.
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
How To Delete Duplicate Contacts On Android Phones
Managing your contacts list on an Android device is crucial to maintaining efficiency. Here's how to delete duplicate contact entries on your Android.
How To Enable Cookies On iPhone, And Why You Might Want To
Safari, by default, blocks most cookies when browsing the internet — which isn't inherently a bad thing. However, some sites need cookies to function properly.
How Far Does An Apple AirTag Reach?
The AirTag needs to be within 33 feet or 10 meters, because that is the maximum Bluetooth range of an iPhone.
Snapdragon Satellite Is Android's Souped-Up Answer To Apple's Emergency SOS
Last fall, Apple rolled out a new feature in its top-tier phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which enabled satellite communication in the event of an emergency. If you found yourself lost in an area with no cellular coverage but had a clear view of the sky, you could send for help. Considering 85% of the planet earth finds itself without adequate cellular coverage even today (via World Economic Forum) it's a feature that has been a long time coming and could be a literal lifesaver. This week, Qualcomm looked at that and said, "hold my beer."
How To Add Or Remove Icons From The MacOS Menu Bar
With plenty of apps installed and running, sometimes the Menu Bar on MacOS can get a little cluttered. Here's how to clean it up and make some space.
Razer Edge 5G Finally Gets A Release Date
Razer's Android-based handheld gaming console finally has a release date for both its Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants, at least for buyers in the U.S.
Today's Wordle Answer #563 – January 3, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer (#563) is the perfect word to describe the very actions that can derail your otherwise solid plans to be a better you in 2023.
Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky
Lumus, the company behind the tech that powers augmented reality glasses, has unveiled the next leap in smart lenses. It's 50% smaller and 100% less dorky.
Gamevice Flex Review: Almost Effortless
Pros Easy to set up and connect, even without instructions Works very well with compatible games and services Doesn’t impede sound at all Can still charge your phone while it’s attached Comfortable to hold and use Cons Adapters only account for phone and case thickness, not width Gamevice app is a little awkward to navigate.
